Cognizant Ignition™: The AI-orchestrated data value chain

The era of linear data management is over. For the last decade, enterprises have treated data modernization as an artisanal craft: manual, high-touch, expensive and painfully slow. But today’s AI-powered enterprise requires a pivot; we’re rapidly shifting from an age of static platforms to a dynamic, multi-agent ecosystem that orchestrates the entire value chain of data.

This is the next evolution of Cognizant Ignition™. This evolution is backed by Cognizant’s rich legacy of implementing Ignition through 685 successful adoptions for 150 clients across industries, consistently delivering transformational business outcomes. Cognizant IgnitionTM leverages a matured conventional AI engine that has evolved over years across a diverse range of complex client implementations. Cognizant Ignition™ has already delivered significant and measurable business outcomes: more than 3 petabytes of data migrated, over 200K legacy ETL and DB scripts successfully modernized and analyzed over 345K BI reports for rationalization, reducing the technical debt significantly.

We have rebuilt our flagship platform around agentic AI, leveraging our conventional AI engine as its foundation. This is not an iterative software update. It is a fundamental change in the physics of how we deliver data services. We are replacing fragmented, human-dependent workflows with a unified chain of autonomous agents that collaborate, reason and act.

Ignition introduces autonomous AI agents that revolutionize every stage of the data lifecycle, from ingestion to insight. This integrated, intelligent suite proactively cleans enterprise data, automates complex workflows and delivers real-time, actionable intelligence. What makes this approach unique is our hybrid architecture; it seamlessly combines the reliability of a deterministic engine with the adaptability of agentic AI. With continuous learning built in, the new advanced Cognizant IgnitionTM empowers our teams to accelerate crucial business outcomes; unlock greater efficiency and value creation for our clients worldwide; and deliver true data autonomy.

The core principle guiding this evolution is simple: Transform the data value chain with a unified chain of AI agents.

The concept of agentic AI is central to the Cognizant IgnitionTM strategy. Unlike single-task generative models, Cognizant Ignition leverages a multi-agent system—a seamless, integrated suite of intelligent agents designed to collaborate, reason and act to achieve complex enterprise goals. This chain of AI agents provides end-to-end autonomy across the data lifecycle, from code generation to incident resolution, enabling our teams to pivot to high-value architectural and strategic work.

We are introducing five super-agents that cover the entire data value chain.

1. Data engineering super-agent

These agents speed up the data development lifecycle significantly with autonomous generation of code and test assets, transforming manual engineering efforts into hyper-efficient, AI-driven workflows.

This agent automates the process of analyzing the source-to-target mapping (STTM) document and creating data pipelines to transform data from Silver to Gold layer per the transformation specifications in STTM for the data product under consideration. Test case generation: This agent generates ETL test cases and test scripts from source-to-target mapping specifications. These scripts are directly integrated with a data validation suite (DVS) for execution and reconciliation, improving quality assurance efforts.

2 . Data management super-agent

This group of agents empowers data stewards and analysts by providing robust data quality, lineage and compliance through intelligent interpretation and application of policy.

This agent offers comprehensive data profiling at both entity and attribute levels, checking data quality dimensions, identifying patterns and enabling value-level drill-downs for a clear picture of data health. Data quality: This agent allows users to apply both pre-defined and custom SQL-based rules to assess data reliability, providing detailed results, downloadable reports, error insights and scorecards for actionable metrics.

This agent allows users to apply both pre-defined and custom SQL-based rules to assess data reliability, providing detailed results, downloadable reports, error insights and scorecards for actionable metrics. Anomaly detection: This agent helps stabilize operations by identifying outliers, inconsistencies or unexpected patterns that might indicate data quality issues.

This agent helps stabilize operations by identifying outliers, inconsistencies or unexpected patterns that might indicate data quality issues. Lineage manager: This agent offers end-to-end data lineage mapping with intuitive traceability. It analyzes and consolidates data lineage from ETL, ELT and business intelligence (BI) scripts to help with design decisions and architecture optimization.

3. BI and visualization super-agent

These agents focus on enhancing and modernizing legacy BI assets, supporting migration and clean-up efforts within the platform.

These agents specialize in BI model and report migration, converting assets from legacy BI tools to modern platforms like PowerBI and QlikSense. BI rationalization: This AI- and machine learning-based solution connects to various BI products to extract metadata and provides attribute/report search capability for automated report rationalization and harmonization.

4. Analytics and AI super-agent

These agents support the creation of secure, synthetic data for testing and are foundational to enabling analytical and modeling capabilities.

This feature enables users to create synthetic data in JSON format that adheres precisely to the structure of an uploaded sample file, with flexible rule-driven options and control match functionality, critical for secure testing environments. RAG orchestrator: For any custom implementation, we provide a Retrieval-Augmented Generation-based orchestrator, allowing teams to navigate bespoke data challenges with AI-guided precision.

5. Operations super-agent

These agents form the backbone of a zero-touch data operation environment, ensuring stability and high availability of data pipelines through autonomous issue detection, diagnosis and resolution. Critically, any new scenarios handled by these agents are trained and fed back to our repository, ensuring our conventional solution can use this knowledge in a deterministic approach for future tasks.

This solution focuses on monitoring different cloud metrics on Snowflake and provides a mechanism for controlling cost by recommending key actions, ensuring cost-optimized client environments. Incident management: The AI-powered interface enables business users and L1 engineers to query and analyze data using conversational prompts, providing contextual, accurate and explainable insights.

The AI-powered interface enables business users and L1 engineers to query and analyze data using conversational prompts, providing contextual, accurate and explainable insights. Root cause analysis (RCA): This agent autonomously diagnoses and resolves data pipeline issues by performing RCA and applying fixes. Its agentic capability allows it to reason across logs and metrics to resolve tickets in near real-time, eliminating the need for L2 or L3 intervention and dramatically improving our service delivery metrics.

This agent autonomously diagnoses and resolves data pipeline issues by performing RCA and applying fixes. Its agentic capability allows it to reason across logs and metrics to resolve tickets in near real-time, eliminating the need for L2 or L3 intervention and dramatically improving our service delivery metrics. Auto remediation: This agent classifies job failure tickets using AI, maps them to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and executes automated remediation actions.

This evolution of Cognizant IgnitionTM represents a fundamental strategic shift toward autonomous data management and operationalizing agentic AI at scale. This platform ensures we are competitively positioned to lead the next wave of agentic transformation by driving measurable business benefits:

Integrating agents for data classification and quality ensures that compliance and data integrity are enforced proactively and automatically, significantly mitigating delivery risk in highly regulated environments. This drives a 40% to 60% effort reduction in stewardship by minimizing manual data curation. These agents also provide regulatory assurance necessary to scale from pilot to production. Strategic platform positioning: Cognizant Ignition demonstrates our commitment to leveraging advanced multi-agent systems, positioning Cognizant as a leader in delivering autonomous enterprise solutions and accelerating our clients' transition to an AI-ready data foundation.

Cognizant IgnitionTM has established a new era of data modernization where human engineers pivot from manual firefighting to focusing on strategic innovation, guided by the intelligence and autonomy of a seamless agentic AI chain. This platform is a testament to our continuous investment in scaling through purpose-driven AI.

To know more about Cognizant IgnitionTM, please write to IgnitionConnect@cognizant.com "> IgnitionConnect@cognizant.com .