<p><i>This article <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/insights/why-business-reimagination-not-better-models-closes-the-ai-value-gap" target="_blank">was originally published in Newsweek</a> in September 2026.</i></p> <p>Today, two-thirds of businesses have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI. This points to a barrier many organizations did not anticipate: They are trying to apply AI to business processes that were never redesigned to use it.</p> <p>As we see it, only about 20% of the value from an AI initiative comes from the technology. The remaining 80% comes from business reimagination, change management and the introduction of an AI harness. The harness—the operational layer that sits underneath the model to coordinate FinOps, governance, security, workflows and shared context—will be the scaffolding that allows AI to operate at scale.</p> <p>Enterprises can buy the best models available and still fail to see returns, because the bottleneck isn’t in the model. Most of the upside lives in organizational readiness, which has much more to do with the people working with AI, not AI itself.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Three horizons of AI-powered change</span></h3> <p>Business reimagination is a significantly complex undertaking. Enterprises adopting AI tend to start by automating basic tasks to drive more productivity out of existing workflows. They often stall when moving to the second stage of reimagining how work gets done, with humans and AI agents operating jointly rather than the AI simply accelerating what already existed. However, this is a necessary step to the third stage: a fully agentic enterprise (meaning one where AI agents perform multistep tasks autonomously), where AI agents and people work side by side, with humans retaining accountability.</p> <p>The technology is powerful, but the reason most organizations get stuck is because the surrounding infrastructure isn't ready. As a real-world example, moving a claims process from manual review to an AI-assisted workflow is a meaningful improvement. Running that same process at enterprise scale requires something more: cost governance, security controls, a monitoring layer and a shared context that AI agents can reason against.</p> <p>That shared context is where the reimagined process gets encoded. An AI agent can only act on a claim, a loan or a policy if the enterprise has given it a common, machine-readable understanding of what those things mean, how they relate and what rules govern them.</p> <p>Building that shared understanding, what technologists call the ontology and context layer, is itself an act of business reimagination. It helps an organization make explicit the domain knowledge and process logic that until now lived in people's heads and in the gaps between systems. It is the business, written down in a form an agent can use, and the discipline of doing it well is fast becoming one of the hardest and most valuable parts of the work. This scaffolding is what an agentic workflow needs to work at an enterprise level. Skip it, and even a well-built agent will stall at the moment it needs to operate at scale, under audit and inside existing risk controls.</p> <p>That scaffolding might seem unglamorous compared with the advancements of large language models and agentic AI. But that's exactly the point: rethinking work and creating the foundation to support it determine whether a pilot becomes a fully operational production system.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Rethinking the team along with the tooling</span></h3> <p>Reimagining work takes a new type of team that includes technical experts, human-centered designers, industry and domain strategists and AI engineers, all working as a single unit from the start. Designers keep the focus on how people will use a new system. Strategists bring the industry and business fluency needed to know which problems are worth solving in the first place. Engineers bring the technical depth to build it.</p> <p>Domain expertise is essential. As AI absorbs more of the work of translating human intent into system behavior, the premium shifts toward people who understand a business problem cold, whether that's supply chain logistics, insurance underwriting or clinical operations. This is especially true as the technical barrier to acting on that expertise continues to get lower.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Value over outcomes</span></h3> <p>In addition to a new type of team, the economic basis of the work also has to change. Rather than committing to a vague outcome, the team can move to a quantified value commitment, such as a loan application processed in minutes instead of days, or a claim priced and settled without a phone call. By doing so, the team sets a specific target and is held accountable for achieving it. That shift, from vague outcomes to a quantified value commitment, changes how a project gets scoped, budgeted and judged.</p> <p>It also demands a cost discipline that most organizations haven't built yet. Designing work around a hybrid workforce of humans and AI agents means tracking and managing the costs of both human effort and token consumption (e.g., the pricing model for the number of AI prompts used). The business needs to know, with a great degree of precision, that an hours-long process which used to cost $20 now takes minutes and costs $5. That requires dynamic, continuously audited cost management that static IT budgeting was never built to handle. Increasingly, it requires using AI itself to monitor and govern AI spend, so that expensive models aren't deployed for tasks that only need simple automation. The real question is when an autonomous agent is worth its cost, and when simple automation will do.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">The real shift</span></h3> <p>The bottom line is that AI transformation is not primarily a technology rollout. In reality, it's an organizational one. It requires new team structures that put designers, strategists and engineers in the same room from day one. It requires cost and governance infrastructure built for a hybrid human-AI workforce, not adapted from legacy IT budgeting. And it requires leadership willing to sponsor change from the top while giving individual business units room to prove value bottom-up, one workflow at a time.</p> <p>The enterprises closing the gap between AI ambition and AI results will be the ones treating the organizational work—the harness, the team and the cost model—as seriously as the technology itself. That may be a less exciting story than the one usually told about AI, but it's the one that determines who will realize the returns.</p>