How banks can turn the ISO 20022 delay into opportunity with AI

<p>Late this summer, Swift postponed its November 2026 Standards Release (SR2026) after market participants requested additional time to prepare for the removal of unstructured postal addresses.</p> <p>The delay of SR2026—a key component of ISO 20022—reflects the complexity and interconnectivity of global payment infrastructures and the challenges banks face <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/ai-agents-for-iso-20022-reconciliation-challenges" target="_blank">beyond ISO 20022 compliance</a>. It also offers an opportunity for banks to enhance their data quality, operations and testing through coordinated ecosystem readiness and the strategic use of AI.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">Understanding the complexities surrounding SR2026 and ISO 20022</span></h3> <p>When people refer to "SR2026," they often think about the annual Swift Standards Release. But this is more than a schedule change. For a global or internationally connected bank, the practical impact is much broader.</p> <p>The same payment may originate in a digital channel, enter a payment hub, pass through sanctions and fraud controls, be transformed into a scheme-specific ISO 20022 representation, move through a correspondent bank, settle over a high-value payment system and eventually generate status, investigation or reconciliation messages. Each layer can introduce its own interpretation of the standard.</p> <p>BIS (Bank of International Settlements) has explicitly highlighted this issue. Variability in ISO 20022 implementation can limit the benefits of richer structured data, which is why harmonization across payment systems is becoming increasingly important.</p> <p>The challenges that SR2026 uncovers include:</p> <ul> <li><b>Data quality. </b>The move away from unstructured addresses exposes a fundamental issue: Customer information remains distributed across core banking, KYC, payment hubs, AML platforms and legacy systems.<br> <br> Address quality is only the starting point. The real opportunity lies in improving the quality of structured party, accounts, purpose, remittance, regulatory reporting and payment status data. Banks that treat SR2026 as an address-remediation exercise risk missing the larger strategic value of richer payment intelligence.<br> <br> ISO 20022 exposes data quality problems that legacy formats could hide<b>. </b>That is why structured address migration can become a data remediation program rather than a simple standards upgrade.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Multiple schemes, multiple rules. </b>ISO 20022 creates a common foundation, but scheme-specific rules remain. A change to one field can affect applications, interfaces, payment hubs, screening and downstream operations, resulting in manual repairs, thereby impacting STP rates.<br> <br> A large bank may simultaneously deal with multiple global schemes, such SWIFT CBPR+, Fedwire and CHIPS. These infrastructures are increasingly aligned around ISO 20022, but they do not necessarily have identical business rules.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Fragmented investigations. </b>While payment processing is increasingly automated, investigations often remain manual. Analysts may need to search messages, logs, network responses, downstream systems and case records before deciding what happened. <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.swift.com/news-events/press-releases/swift-solution-managing-cross-border-payments-investigations-could-save-industry-millions-operational-costs">Swift estimates</a> that the industry spends more than $1.6 billion annually investigating delayed payments.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Testing challenges. </b>Testing is becoming a significant hidden cost of ISO 20022 adoption. A single payments transformation program may require validation across customer channels, payment hubs, sanctions screening, AML monitoring, fraud systems, correspondent banking interfaces, scheme gateways, nostro reconciliation, payment investigations, reporting and analytics. Even one standards-related change can generate numerous test combinations across payment types, currencies, countries, routing paths and exception scenarios.<br> <br> This is the real SR2026 challenge: The standard may be global, but implementation is still distributed<b>.</b></li> </ul> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">Using AI for payments modernization during the ISO 20022 delay</span></h3> <p>The question is not “Can AI make my bank ISO 20022 compliant?”<i> </i>AI does not replace schemas, deterministic validation, scheme certification or regulatory controls.</p> <p>The better question is: “Where can AI reduce the human effort required to manage payment data, exceptions, investigations and testing?”<i> </i>Ideally, AI should sit around the deterministic payment engine and not replace it. The payment engine remains responsible for execution, schemas, deterministic rules and regulatory controls. AI provides intelligence around those controls.<i></i></p> <p>Four practical business cases stand out to remediate the above challenges.</p> <ol> <li><b>AI-based data quality & address remediation<br> <br> </b>AI can analyze customer and payment data to identify missing or incorrectly structured information and classify records as compliant, transformable, needs enrichment or manual review<i>. </i>AI can identify gaps and locate approved source information without inventing customer data. The same capability can extend beyond addresses to structured party, account, remittance and regulatory data.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>AI-based exception & auto repair<br> <br> </b>When a payment fails, AI agents can correlate the original and transformed messages, payment-hub events, network responses, routing/screening results, downstream records and applicable rules. It can determine what failed, why, what changed and the safest repair.<i> </i>Low-risk, deterministic scenarios can potentially be automated, while higher-risk cases remain subject to human approval. The business impact is higher straight-through processing, lower repair effort and faster resolution.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>AI-based payment investigations platform<br> <br> </b>Some agentic AI platforms today can handle ISO 20022 payment inquiry, status and lifecycle workflows and automate the journey from message ingestion to investigation outcome.<br> <br> These platforms can correlate payment messages, MQ/API events, payment-hub processing, network responses, downstream records and SLA information. If the platform operates above the existing infrastructure, it can remain hub-agnostic, allowing banks to modernize operations without replacing their core payment platform.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>AI-based test scenario generator<br> <br> </b>This is currently one of the most practical AI opportunities banks can implement. An AI test generation agent can generate test cases from standards documents, identify impacted regression suites, generate synthetic ISO 20022 test payloads, detect missing coverage and recommend risk-prioritized testing. This improves coverage while reducing the manual testing effort.</li> </ol> <p>The long-term value of ISO 20022 is the ability to increase STP while improving on operations. Richer data improves sanctions screening accuracy, payment repair rates, investigation turnaround times, reconciliation efficiency, operational cost per payment and much more.</p> <p>With this context, rather than deploying isolated AI capabilities, banks and corporates may eventually operate a network of specialized AI agents coordinating around a common payments’ knowledge layer. Each agent performs a distinct function while remaining governed by deterministic payment controls.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">Regulatory risk: Can AI make compliance decisions?</span></h3> <p>Many of our clients ask whether AI should make regulatory decisions. The practical answer is: AI should assist, recommend and prioritize, not independently become the final compliance authority.</p> <p>AI can identify potential sanctions matches, AML alerts and regulatory exceptions. However, decisions such as blocking or releasing payments or clearing sanctions alerts should remain governed by approved policies, deterministic controls and appropriate human oversight.</p> <p>For narrowly defined, low-risk and deterministic activities, controlled automation may be appropriate. For high-risk compliance decisions, human-in-the-loop governance should remain mandatory.</p> <p>The principle is simple: AI can be the intelligence behind a compliance decision, but the bank must remain accountable for the decision itself.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">What banks should do now, during the ISO 20022 delay</span></h3> <p>The SR2026 delay is more than extra time to prepare for compliance. It is an opportunity to build the foundation of next-generation payment operations. Banks should use this opportunity to do the following:</p> <ol> <li><b>Create transparency across the payments estate.</b> Build visibility across schemes, applications, interfaces, data elements and test assets. Focus on measuring data quality, exceptions, repairs, investigations and straight-through processing performance.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Target</b> <b>high-value AI opportunities.</b> Prioritize AI where it delivers immediate operational impact, including data remediation, exception handling, investigations and test automation. Start with focused business outcomes rather than broad AI transformation programs.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Measure</b> b<b>usiness, not technology, outcomes.</b> Success should be defined by lower operational effort, faster resolution, higher automation, improved SLA performance and reduced cost per case. AI adoption alone is not a business outcome.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Augment existing payment infrastructure.</b> Use AI as an intelligence layer around payment hubs and operational platforms to make payment operations more proactive, automated and efficient without disrupting core processing engines.</li> </ol> <p>SR2026 highlights a broader reality of payments modernization: Standards are converging, but complexity remains distributed across data, platforms, controls, testing and operations. A single standards change can ripple across the entire payment ecosystem.</p> <p>Banks that treat ISO 20022 as a compliance exercise will continue to absorb cost and complexity. Those that combine high-quality data, intelligent automation and strong governance can turn the same challenge into operational advantage.</p>