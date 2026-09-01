Patient safety and AI: Evaluate the patterns, elevate the judgment

<h3><span class="h4">Case processors: from executors to orchestrators</span></h3> <p>This approach results in a profound change to the case processor’s role. For decades, the case processor has been an executor—reading source documents, keying data, coding events, drafting narratives, routing work downstream. Now, there’s an opportunity to rethink how that expertise is used. Rather than executing routine work, case processors should be more involved with overseeing and orchestrating the work, using their experience, judgment and discernment.</p> <p>The shift is similar to the one air traffic controllers made long ago. A controller doesn't fly every plane or track every blip by hand; automated systems handle routine separation and course-holding. What the controller does is watch the whole board and step in the moment something needs a human call.</p> <p>Pharmacovigilance is heading the same direction.</p> <p>Pattern work can be handled by a combination of deterministic automation and AI, with a second model checking outputs before they reach a person. The reviewer stays firmly in control, but the role shifts toward validation, exceptions and decisions that require clinical judgment. That is the case orchestrator: expertise applied where it matters most, not consumed by repetitive work.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Flexible governance with a firm boundary</span></h3> <p>A best practice for this automation model is flexible routing, based on risk level. The fact is, not all case work carries the same risk, and treating it uniformly is the most common mistake in pharmacovigilance automation efforts. </p> <p>Within pattern work, routing can flex with the level of risk involved: how serious a case is, how confident the system is, how proven the model has become. But despite that flexibility, there’s a hard boundary. Causality, benefit-risk, anything fatal or life-threatening is always done by a human, no matter what the AI confidence score is. A non-serious, well-understood case might move through with sampled checks; a more ambiguous, high-severity one is automatically routed for a full human review. While the risk gradient governs how pattern work gets verified, it never touches whether judgment gets automated.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Autonomy: earned, not assumed</span></h3> <p>Another lesson learned is that trust in an automated system should never be granted upfront. Instead, pharma organizations should practice staged autonomy: testing against real case volumes and years of historical decisions, only advancing once results hold up under that scrutiny.</p> <p>In our client work, we’ve moved capabilities from proof of concept to production only after being validated this way, enabling case processing systems to scale across large global operations.</p> <p>This means beginning with individual case safety report processors, medical reviewers and quality control teams, all working through the same judgment-versus-pattern distinction: what can be automated, what must be checked, and what must always remain human.</p> <p>Compliance itself also needs to be built into the model, not added on at the end. Audit trails, protections against model drift and clear accountability for every automated action can’t be layered on after the technology works. They need to be foundational. Regulators are increasingly scrutinizing how AI itself is used in safety operations, making this a licensing condition for any AI-enabled pharmacovigilance model. </p> <p>This does not require replacing the safety platforms organizations have already invested in. The smarter path is to layer intelligence into existing workflows.</p> <p>The point is not that AI processes cases on its own. It is that the case processor can focus on validation, exceptions and the decisions that require a clinical mind, while AI takes on the transcription and pattern work underneath. That shift is already moving into large-scale global case processing operations, with more of the industry's complex safety work ahead.</p>