The creditworthy customers you can’t see

<p>Every year, lenders turn away millions of healthy businesses. This is not because they are bad risks but because traditional loan processes and systems lack the ability to assess them fairly.</p> <p>This could be the corner retailer with a steady flow of revenue but no credit history; the manufacturer with a full order book but no track record with commercial lenders; the founder growing faster than her bank’s risk models can accommodate. These are not edge cases but the real economy, and yet the systems and institutions that could fund them lack the yardstick to measure them accurately.</p> <p>That blind spot is both unfair and expensive. For small and medium-size firms alone, the estimated shortfall in credit and financing is roughly $5.7 trillion, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.worldbank.org/en/topic/smefinance">according to the World Bank Group</a>. Every viable business a lender cannot assess is a potential loss to a competitive rival.</p> <p>This is the case across markets. In the US, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.oliverwyman.com/our-expertise/insights/2022/jan/financial-inclusion-and-access-to-credit.html">nearly 50 million adults</a> cannot be scored by conventional credit methods. In the UK, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.gov.uk/government/calls-for-evidence/small-business-access-to-finance/small-business-access-to-finance">only about one-third of small businesses</a> planning to seek finance are confident their bank will approve it—down from more than half in 2019. And across emerging markets, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.ifc.org/en/what-we-do/sector-expertise/financial-institutions/msme-finance">roughly 70% of micro, small and medium enterprises</a> lack adequate financing, pushing otherwise sound businesses toward costlier informal credit. All these businesses have a profile that traditional system are not designed to read.</p> <p>This is why inclusive underwriting has become critical: the use of richer data and AI to judge businesses on their actual merits, not on paperwork they’re not equipped to produce. Done right, it raises the bar for credit and opens one of the largest unclaimed markets left in finance.</p> <h3><span class="h4">What changes with inclusive underwriting </span></h3> <p>Inclusive underwriting keeps the goal of traditional underwriting unchanged: Lend to businesses that will repay, priced correctly. What changes is the evidence and how it is weighed. Instead of relying on a credit-bureau file, audited statements and hard collateral, it builds a fuller, more current picture from the data a business already generates. It then applies analytics that can interpret those signals, explain their conclusions and be tested for fairness.</p> <p>This doesn’t lower the credit worthiness bar; it enables a lender to judge a borrower on a far more complete and current basis.</p> <p>Most of what is needed to assess an overlooked business already exists as the byproduct of running it: </p> <ul> <li><b>Transactional data</b> covers open-banking cash flow, payment patterns and account balances. </li> <li><b>Behavioral data</b> reflects how a business conducts itself—how regularly it files taxes, how quickly it settles invoices, its sales velocity and platform reviews. </li> <li><b>Supply chain data </b>adds buyer payment history, supplier-relationship length and trade-credit usage. </li> <li><b>Platform data</b>—gig earnings, delivery-completion rates and marketplace-seller scores—is often the clearest signal for the newest businesses. </li> <li><b>Utility and civic data</b>, such as electricity, telecom and rental payments, shows a consistent record of meeting obligations where no formal credit history exists.</li> </ul> <p>Turning that data into a fair, defensible decision depends on several capabilities working together: </p> <ul> <li><b>Data ingestion</b> connects open-banking feeds, merchant-acquiring systems and invoice and utility records into one complete picture. </li> <li><b>Real-time cash-flow analysis </b>assesses how the business is trading at the moment of decision, not on audited accounts 12 to 18 months out of date. This is the most important change for firms with thin files. </li> <li><b>Natural-language processing </b>extracts credit signals from unstructured material such as business plans and contracts, closing a reporting gap that has long penalized owner-managed firms.</li> </ul> <p>Three further capabilities keep it trustworthy. Explainable AI produces a plain-language rationale for every decision, so underwriters can review it, and the institution can meet rising expectations for transparency. Bias detection and model auditing test approval and decline rates across demographic and geographic segments before launch and at regular intervals. </p> <p>And continuous monitoring keeps reading a borrower’s signals after the loan is made, so early signs of stress prompt intervention before default. Applied with discipline, these turn scattered data into an assessment a lender can stand behind.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">What inclusive underwriting looks like in practice</span></b></h3> <p>Two examples show the approach at different points on the same spectrum. At the scoring layer, <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.fico.com/blogs/fico-score-xd-2-and-innovations-financial-inclusion">FICO’s Score XD 2</a> uses telecom, utility and public-records payment data to score about 26.5 million US consumers who were previously not scorable. Against the roughly 50 million adults who cannot be scored conventionally, that is a large share of an overlooked market becoming visible, with no change in the borrowers, only in the evidence considered.</p> <p>At the level of a full lender, China’s MYbank rebuilt its small-business workflow around these principles: A business can apply from a mobile phone in about three minutes and receive an automated decision in roughly one second, assessed on transaction and payment data rather than collateral or audited accounts. Using that model, the bank has loaned <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.antgroup.com/en/news-media/press-releases/1651219200000">close to $290 billion to nearly 16 million small firms</a>—more than 80% of them first-time borrowers—while holding non-performing loans near 1%, below the industry average of about 3.2% reported for 2019.</p> <p>FICO widens who can be assessed; MYbank shows what an end-to-end inclusive process achieves. Together, these stand as proof that this is operational today.</p> <h3><span class="h4">The challenges to expect</span></h3> <p>None of this is trivial, and three obstacles stand out. Legacy infrastructure is not designed to ingest alternative data, so adopting it means genuine reengineering, not a simple add-on.</p> <p>Inherited bias is another challenge. Models trained on decades of past decisions can absorb the blind spots in those decisions and present them as fact, which is why explainability and ongoing bias auditing are core requirements. </p> <p>The third challenge is incomplete information. Many owner-run businesses have never been required to keep the records the old system expects, so lenders must work from the signals they do generate, not the documents they lack.</p> <h3><span class="h4">The business case for inclusive underwriting</span></h3> <p>For senior leaders, the returns are plentiful. Inclusive underwriting opens the door to a large, underserved market that rivals cannot yet price accurately. It also sharpens risk assessment, because a decision built on current, granular evidence beats one based on an older, static document. </p> <p>It also reduces concentration in over-served segments. And it builds resilience, since institutions that can explain and defend every decision are in a better position to respond as expectations tighten around fair, transparent lending.</p> <p>The benefits extend beyond the lender to the businesses that gain access to credit, the regulators that get a more fair and auditable system, and the wider economy that recovers the growth and jobs those previously unfunded firms would otherwise not create.</p> <p>The enabling capability is already widespread: <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://kpmg.com/xx/en/media/press-releases/2024/11/ai-adoption-across-finance-functions-achieves-standout-levels-of-roi.html">71% of organizations now use AI to some degree within their finance functions</a>, according to KPMG. The infrastructure and data also exist. What remains is the decision to point these financial firms toward inclusion, not only efficiency in markets already well-served.</p> <p>These businesses are not asking for a favor—only to be judged on the truth of their finances. The gap is well-documented and the tools are proven; the open question is which institutions will move first.</p> <p><i>See how Cognizant helps banks modernize </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/digital-lending-solutions"><i>lending and origination</i></a><i>, industrialize </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions"><i>generative and agentic AI in banking</i></a><i>, and reimagine SME journeys across </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/retail-commercial"><i>retail and commercial banking</i></a></p> <p><i>The authors would like to acknowledge the work of Sudhakaran Manigandan (Consulting Manager) & Karthik Genji (Consulting Manager) for their contributions to this blog.</i></p>