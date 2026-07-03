How CPG companies can close the AI execution gap

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies have made significant strides in AI adoption over the past two years. We see many CPG businesses using generative AI and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) systems across the value chain to forecast demand, surface consumer insights, model pricing scenarios and accelerate product development.

But while these tools are genuinely powerful, they share a common dependency: They rely on the right inputs being fed to them, and on people interpreting and acting on what they produce. As a result, the technology surfaces the right information, but the path from that information to a decision, and from a decision to an action, remains slow, manual and heavily dependent on individual judgment.

This is the execution gap, and closing it requires more than deploying a new tool. Agentic AI has the potential to bridge insight and action, but realizing that potential takes deliberate implementation: integrating agents into existing systems, engineering the contextual guardrails that define how and when agents act, and customizing their behavior to reflect the commercial and operational realities of the business.

So, what does it look like to close the execution gap in practice? Drawing on problems we have observed through our CPG client engagements, we explored three high-impact use cases across sales enablement, revenue growth management (RGM) and trade marketing and supply chain management to illustrate how agentic AI, properly implemented, can address them.

Agentic AI in action: three high-impact CPG use cases

Sales enablement: Augmenting reps with AI-powered analysis and execution

CPG sales reps spend significant time manually pulling together retailer data, market trends and competitive signals for customer meetings. Unfortunately, that information is often outdated or incomplete, leading reps to miss the real-time factors shaping demand.



Agentic AI can improve this process in two main ways: First, it can automate and enhance prep work for sales teams, pulling from a wider array of data sources and enabling deeper analysis and scenario planning. Second, an AI assistant can augment the sales experience by providing responsive, real-time support during and after a meeting.



For example, if a beverage rep is pitching a grocery chain, an AI agent could combine SKU-level demand with real-time factors such as an upcoming music festival, weather forecasts and competitor promotions to prepare for the meeting. During the visit, the rep could upload a planogram photo, allowing the agent to identify fast-moving SKUs and refine recommendations on the spot.



Following the meeting, if demand conditions shift or negotiations stall, the agent could create additional order scenarios or recommend compliant discount options.



This is the dual power of agentic AI in sales: It automates the work that slows people down while augmenting the judgment, creativity and responsiveness that make them effective.



RGM and trade promotions: Enabling dynamic, real-time decision support

Revenue growth management and trade promotions teams need to make fast, high-stakes decisions. However, most of them are working with slow, manual tools.



For example, pricing decisions for a chips brand competing in a fast-moving snack category must account for constantly shifting variables like crop yields, tariffs, competitor promotions and regional demand shifts. Yet the process of responding to those changes is usually static and analyst-led, with teams manually pulling data into models, testing scenarios and recommending updates after conditions have already moved.



Agentic AI streamlines this process by continuously monitoring the variables that shape pricing, updating models in real time and generating recommended actions within defined margin, brand and retailer guardrails. For example, if costs rise at the same time a competitor launches a promotion and demand surges in a specific region, the agent can quickly model several options: increase the price to protect margin, hold the price and introduce a volume-driving promotion or reduce price selectively to defend share.



In this way, agentic AI helps brands make the best call in the moment, far faster and more precisely than with traditional manual processes.



Supply chain management: Driving agility and resiliency through real-time visibility and predictive decision-making



For many CPG supply chain teams, inventory management often depends on manual forecasting built from a fragmented data estate. This makes it harder to respond quickly when demand spikes, supply delays emerge or logistics change.



Agentic AI can integrate live signals, such as IoT sensor data, retailer demand, weather forecasts and shipping updates, to generate inventory recommendations in real time.



For example, if a heatwave drives a surge in demand for ice cream just as a supplier delay is detected, an AI agent could immediately model several response options: increase stock at regional warehouses, reroute shipments from nearby facilities or adjust production schedules to prioritize high-demand SKUs. It could then recommend the best path based on cost, speed, service impact and risk.



Once approved, the agent could execute the action within predefined guardrails, helping teams move faster while freeing planners to focus on higher-value supply chain decisions.

Turning agentic potential into practice

For CPG brands, the value of agentic AI will only come from closing the execution gap. Here are seven commandments to help guide that journey from start to finish.

Identify problems and potential use cases. Look across the value chain for processes where the gap between insight and action is costing the business in margin, speed or resource. Each is a candidate use case.





Look across the value chain for processes where the gap between insight and action is costing the business in margin, speed or resource. Each is a candidate use case. Prioritize use cases based on impact, feasibility and strategic fit. Evaluate candidates against data availability, process complexity and the cost of a wrong decision, and sequence more complex use cases as confidence grows.





Evaluate candidates against data availability, process complexity and the cost of a wrong decision, and sequence more complex use cases as confidence grows. Audit your data before building your business case. Assess whether the data your agents would depend on is connected, current and trusted enough to support automated decision-making before committing to a use case.





Assess whether the data your agents would depend on is connected, current and trusted enough to support automated decision-making before committing to a use case. Define the business case with clear objectives and measures. Set objectives, KPIs and OKRs upfront so success is measurable, accountability is clear and the case for scaling is easier to make.





Set objectives, KPIs and OKRs upfront so success is measurable, accountability is clear and the case for scaling is easier to make. Map the decision logic before touching the technology. Determine what the agent can execute autonomously, what requires human approval and what must never be automated. This shapes every architecture decision that follows.





Determine what the agent can execute autonomously, what requires human approval and what must never be automated. This shapes every architecture decision that follows. Run a bounded pilot before you scale. Test one use case in one context first with defined success criteria to stress-test your data assumptions and decision boundaries before committing to a broader rollout.





Test one use case in one context first with defined success criteria to stress-test your data assumptions and decision boundaries before committing to a broader rollout. Build governance and engineering rigor from the start. Responsible AI principles, escalation paths and agent performance monitoring https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/agentic-ai-risk-management " target="_blank">should be designed in from day one, not retrofitted after go-live.

To learn more about how to capture the value of agentic AI by establishing the right data foundations, clear process boundaries, strong engineering practices and continuous governance, please download our full POV: Agentic AI in consumer-packaged goods.