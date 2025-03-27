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Facets® CDH Suite™

One solution manages all your CDH plans

Support the efficient administration of flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and health savings accounts.
Demand for consumer-directed health (CDH) plans is on the rise. The Facets Consumer-Directed Health (CDH) solution helps you seize opportunities in this evolving market, with comprehensive capabilities that integrate benefits, funds, care management, debit cards and financial institutions. With this solution, you will have a single source of information, accurate data and referential integrity, significantly improving how you administer FSA, HRA and HSA benefit plans.
The CDH solution enables you to:
  • Provide proactive, automated care management with continuous monitoring of members.
  • Integrate debit cards and financial institutions for patient liability and claims adjudication.
  • Automate, accurate and cost-effective administration of FSA/HRA/HSA benefit plans.
  • Save money through improved workflow and reduction of duplicate processes.

Facets modular add-ons

Facets® Workflow

Real-time delivery of claims and customer service items, reducing bottlenecks and automating work.

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Facets® Accumulator Synchronization

Near real-time accumulator synchronization between Facets and third-party vendors.

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Facets® CDH Suite™

Supports the administration of flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and health savings accounts.

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Facets® Open Access Solution

Data publishing and web services that extend and integrate with the Facets system in real-time with third-party applications.

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Facets® Assigned Risk Module

Supports HMO products for capitated entities to share financial risk and claims, along with UM processing responsibilities.

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Facets® Dental

Increase efficiency with dental-based claims processing and adjudication.

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Cognizant® Robotic Automation Services

A comprehensive native robot marketplace to accelerate implementation, operational efficiency, scalability, and savings.

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Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

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