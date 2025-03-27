Facets® CDH Suite™

One solution manages all your CDH plans
Support the efficient administration of flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements and health savings accounts.
Demand for consumer-directed health (CDH) plans is on the rise. The Facets Consumer-Directed Health (CDH) solution helps you seize opportunities in this evolving market, with comprehensive capabilities that integrate benefits, funds, care management, debit cards and financial institutions. With this solution, you will have a single source of information, accurate data and referential integrity, significantly improving how you administer FSA, HRA and HSA benefit plans.
The CDH solution enables you to:
- Provide proactive, automated care management with continuous monitoring of members.
- Integrate debit cards and financial institutions for patient liability and claims adjudication.
- Automate, accurate and cost-effective administration of FSA/HRA/HSA benefit plans.
- Save money through improved workflow and reduction of duplicate processes.