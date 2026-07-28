<h5>What is a frontier certified engineer?</h5> <p>A frontier certified engineer is a Cognizant role created to redesign how work gets done inside a specific business, so AI capability turns into a measurable result rather than a pilot that never scales. The role blends software engineering with business-process redesign: instead of installing a model and calling the job done, a frontier certified engineer looks at an existing workflow, decides where AI agents, automation and people add the most value and rebuilds the process around that answer. It's one of two roles in Cognizant's Frontier workforce, alongside the Frontier Business Operator, who takes over once a system is live.</p> <h5>Why is this role emerging now?</h5> <p>The role responds to a specific, well-documented problem: many organizations have invested heavily in AI without seeing it show up in their numbers, often because nobody owned the work of redesigning a process around a model rather than simply dropping the model into an existing one. A frontier certified engineer is there to close that gap—treating the redesign of the work itself as the job, not a side effect of installing new technology.</p> <h5>How is a frontier certified engineer different from a forward deployed engineer?</h5> <p>The two roles do similar hands-on work—both embed with a client and build a working system rather than handing over a design document. The difference is where each one starts. A forward deployed engineer typically focuses on getting a specific AI platform or model working well inside a client's environment and that work is usually tied to one company's technology. A frontier certified engineer starts further upstream, rethinking the workflow itself before choosing any specific technology and works across whichever models and clouds fit the client's needs rather than one vendor's stack. In practice, that means the redesign comes first and the tooling decision comes second.</p> <h5>What does a frontier certified engineer do?</h5> <p>The work generally moves through a few stages: analyzing an existing workflow to find where AI can realistically add value, designing the new version of that workflow and then building and deploying the agents, automation and integrations the new design calls for. A frontier certified engineer also sets up the monitoring and governance a system needs to keep running reliably once it's live and keeps adjusting it based on real usage rather than treating deployment as the finish line. A useful way to picture it: in a customer service operation, a frontier certified engineer might redesign the workflow so routine requests are handled by an AI agent while people are freed up to focus on the cases that need judgment.</p> <h5>How does Cognizant train frontier certified engineers?</h5> <p>Frontier certified engineers are trained and certified through Cognizant's SkillSpring platform, which combines AI engineering, business-process analysis and hands-on agentic-systems work rather than treating those as separate disciplines. Because the role is built to work across any model or cloud, the training isn't tied to a single vendor's tools—the goal is a workforce that redesigns a process first and chooses the right technology for it, not the other way around. The role sits inside Cognizant's broader AI Builder approach, which also includes real-time governance through Cognizant Neuro AI Trust once systems are running in production.</p>