<h5>What is frontier AI?</h5> <p>Frontier AI refers to the newest, most capable generation of AI models—the systems operating at the edge of what is currently possible in reasoning, autonomy and general-purpose capability. The term is generally applied to large foundation models (and the agentic systems built on top of them) that are advanced enough to potentially create new categories of economic value and new categories of risk that earlier generations of AI did not.</p> <p>There is no single technical threshold that makes a model "frontier." In practice, the term is used to describe the small set of models—updated every few months by a handful of AI labs—that currently represent the state of the art.</p> <h5>Frontier AI vs. generative AI: what's the difference?</h5> <p>Generative AI describes what a model does—it creates new text, code, images or other content. Frontier AI describes how capable a model is relative to the rest of the field at a given moment. Every frontier model today is generative, but not every generative AI system is a frontier model. A frontier model is typically distinguished by broader general-purpose reasoning, longer-horizon planning and the ability to operate with greater autonomy across multistep tasks—often described as agentic behavior.</p> <h5>Who builds frontier AI models?</h5> <p>Frontier models are built by a small number of well-capitalized AI labs and technology companies—among them Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta and others—each releasing successive model generations at a rapid pace. Because frontier development requires enormous compute, data and research investment, the "frontier" is also a moving target: a model considered frontier-class today is typically surpassed within months.</p> <h5>Why is frontier AI having a moment right now?</h5> <p>Two things are happening at once. First, model capability keeps climbing—frontier models can now hold context over longer tasks, use tools and act with more independence than the generation before them. Second and just as importantly, the competitive conversation in enterprise technology has shifted from <i>which model is smartest to who can make any given model work inside a real business</i>. Model releases still generate headlines, but the harder—and more consequential—question enterprises are asking is what happens after the model is available.</p> <h5>Does a more capable model automatically create more business value?</h5> <p>Not on its own. Capability and realized value are two different things. Independent research, including MIT's NANDA Initiative, has found that a large majority of enterprise AI pilots fail to produce a measurable business impact—not because the models were too weak, but because the surrounding work of integration, process redesign and governance wasn't there to support them. A frontier model is general-purpose by design; it doesn't arrive knowing a specific company's workflows, regulatory obligations, customer commitments or legacy systems. That context has to be built around it.</p> <h5>How should enterprises approach adopting frontier AI?</h5> <p>Enterprises should treat frontier models as raw capability rather than a finished solution. Getting value out of them at scale generally requires three things working together: the technical ability to integrate a model into existing systems, the domain expertise to redesign a workflow around it and a governance layer that can observe and control what an increasingly autonomous system is doing in production. Adopting fastest and realizing value fastest are not the same race—the second is a separate, ongoing discipline.</p> <h5>What risks does frontier AI introduce and what does governing it involve?</h5> <p>Because frontier models can act with greater autonomy across multistep tasks, they introduce risks earlier AI systems didn't carry at the same scale: an agent taking an unintended action, a decision made without a human in the loop or a system that drifts out of compliance as it operates. Governing frontier AI in production means setting clear policies for what a model or agent is and isn't allowed to do, continuously monitoring its behavior rather than checking in periodically and routing higher-risk decisions to a human reviewer. Regulatory frameworks such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, the EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001 give enterprises a reference point for what that oversight should cover. Without it, the same autonomy that makes frontier AI valuable is what makes it hard to trust at scale.</p> <h5>How does frontier AI fit with an enterprise's existing systems?</h5> <p>Frontier models don't arrive already connected to an enterprise's data, legacy platforms or real-time systems—that integration has to be built. In practice this means assessing existing infrastructure, identifying where a model needs access to historical or live data and building the interfaces that connect it to systems that were rarely designed with AI in mind. This is typically a joint effort between IT, the business units that own the workflow and AI specialists who understand the model's constraints, with testing to confirm the integration is stable before it carries real decisions.</p> <h5>How do enterprises know if a frontier AI initiative is working?</h5> <p>The clearest signal is a business outcome, not a technical benchmark: process efficiency, cost, revenue or customer satisfaction moving in a measurable direction, against objectives set before deployment rather than after. Model-quality metrics still matter, but they answer a narrower question—whether the model performs well—not whether the business is better off because of it. Enterprises that track only the technical metric are often the ones that can't say, a year later, what the AI investment actually returned.</p> <h5>What should enterprises expect next?</h5> <p>Model capability will keep advancing on a fast, compressed cycle and the gap between what a model can do and what most enterprises have integrated into production will likely stay wide for some time. The more durable shift to prepare for is organizational: as frontier models take on more autonomous, multistep work, the constraint moves further away from the model itself and further toward the workforce, governance and integration built around it.</p> <h5>How is Cognizant using frontier AI?</h5> <p>Cognizant works across the leading frontier model providers—including Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta, xAI and Google—so clients can choose the right model for a given workload rather than being tied to one. Cognizant's Frontier Certified Engineers and Frontier Business Operators are trained to take frontier-model capability and build it into a specific enterprise's processes and Cognizant Neuro AI Trust provides real-time governance across whichever models and agents a client runs in production. The goal is straightforward: help enterprises turn frontier-model capability into a measurable outcome, on any model, on any cloud.</p>