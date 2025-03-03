Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant CMT Product and Engineering Officer Forum
Find out at the CMT executive forums.

The forums are lively one-hour virtual discussions where CMT product and engineering leaders connect and share insights.
Who attends? Chief technology officers and chief product and engineering leaders responsible for driving product strategies and roadmaps, scaling product engineering and modernizing product portfolios.
Each session is moderated by Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE), the Montana-based provider of business development services. PIE pre-interviews participants to ensure session agendas reflect top-of-mind issues.

Executive summaries

October 2024

How do you measure gen AI?

The challenge is on for metrics that demonstrate improved employee productivity and increased product adoption or revenue. Leaders discuss both in the October session.

June 2024

Closing the gap between AI hype and reality

How do leaders balance the expectations for AI as a quick, all-purpose solution with the need for responsible development? June’s forum explored the challenges.

March 2024

AI and process automation

March’s discussion unpacked the use of AI in process automation and explored the pros and cons of seat-based vs usage-based subscriptions in the monetization of AI tools.

BLOG

Gen AI gives customer centricity the spotlight it deserves

Gen AI plays a major role in enabling product companies to become more customer focused—but it’s only part of the answer.

Generative AI meets its new boss: The CEO

We provide a blueprint for how CEOs can lead their companies in identifying—and acting on—the biggest gen AI opportunities.

