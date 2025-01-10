Connect with our Lending experts at the show to align on your lending challenges. Use the form as a one-click way to raise your hand.
Where you’ll find us
During hours throughout the conference
Connect to find out
Connect with our team on-site
Swing by our booth to learn how Cognizant intuitively designs and digitally engineers custom lending solutions for clients. Have a chat and snag exclusive giveaways.
During Hub Hours
Marsalis Ballroom
Join us at 3Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails
Enjoy an exclusive evening with fellow professionals – enjoy delicious cuisine, signature cocktails and unwind in a relaxed atmosphere.
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM CST
311 N Market St # 100, Dallas, TX 75202