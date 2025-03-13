Meet with us 1:1
Connect with our Lending experts at the show to align on your lending challenges. Use the form as a one-click way to raise your hand.
During hours throughout the conference
Connect to find out
Swing by our booth to learn how Cognizant intuitively designs and digitally engineers custom lending solutions for clients. Have a chat and snag exclusive giveaways.
During hub expo hours
Royal Ballroom
Everyone’s talking about the role of AI in mortgage transformation—but making it work is a different story. Our session will explore the hurdles and hard-won insights from AI implementation in originations and servicing.
Wednesday, October 22
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM PT
In Fontainebleau
Enjoy an exclusive evening with fellow professionals – enjoy delicious cuisine, signature cocktails and unwind in a relaxed atmosphere.
Monday, October 20
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PT
In Fontainebleau