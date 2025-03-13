Skip to main content Skip to footer

Where you’ll find us

Meet with us 1:1

Connect with our Lending experts at the show to align on your lending challenges. Use the form as a one-click way to raise your hand.

During hours throughout the conference

Connect to find out

Ajai Nair

Strategic Business Unit Head - Lending

Ajai Nair
Renuka Kambli

Senior Partner, Lending & Payments

Renuka Kambli
Richard Wade

Vice President and Board Member, Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation

Richard Wade
Connect with our team on-site

Swing by our booth to learn how Cognizant intuitively designs and digitally engineers custom lending solutions for clients. Have a chat and snag exclusive giveaways.

During hub expo hours

Royal Ballroom

Reimagining Mortgages: The Disruptive Power of AI in Shaping the Future of Home Financing

Everyone’s talking about the role of AI in mortgage transformation—but making it work is a different story. Our session will explore the hurdles and hard-won insights from AI implementation in originations and servicing.

Wednesday, October 22

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM PT

In Fontainebleau

Learn more
Join us at KYU

Enjoy an exclusive evening with fellow professionals – enjoy delicious cuisine, signature cocktails and unwind in a relaxed atmosphere.

Monday, October 20

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM PT

In Fontainebleau

Optimize your end-to-end lending

Partner with us for a high-performing future!

Know more