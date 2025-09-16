Skip to main content Skip to footer
Keeping critical applications and systems up and running shouldn’t be a drain on your team and resources. But for many healthcare payers, legacy tech, rising security threats and talent shortages make day-to-day operations harder than they should be. That’s where we come in. Backed by over 20 years of healthcare expertise, Cognizant and AWS offer payers end-to-end managed services for their core infrastructure and applications.

Empowering payers through a proven technology alliance

AWS logo

Cognizant TriZetto® is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is ranked the top cloud infrastructure provider.* Together, we’re making it easier for payer organizations to modernize with cloud-based solutions powered by AI, machine learning and advanced analytics.

* Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets® and QNXT™ core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.

A 5-year roadmap to healthcare innovation

TriZetto solutions are already optimized for AWS, and our partnership will unlock even more advances with a 5-year, 17-product innovation roadmap that includes:

  • Automatic quarterly enhancements, including container hardening, new API bundles, core agents, FHIR® resources and more
  • Optional modular deployments of new features
  • SaaS delivery to simplify upgrades and reduce delays
  • A continuous improvement cycle that accelerates innovation

HL7® and HL7® FHIR® are registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.



Observability as a service

Now payers can gain complete, real-time visibility into their entire managed environment—applications, infrastructure and operations—all on one unified dashboard. Observability as a service (OaaS), delivered in a secure Amazon managed workspace environment, brings together logs, metrics, traces and key business KPIs. With built-in machine learning detectors and AI-powered log aggregation, OaaS empowers payers to catch and resolve issues faster than ever before.

 

 

A picture of a finger touching a tablet screen


Streamline with end-to-end managed services solutions

Cognizant and AWS are combining our strengths to make your life easier. Through our partnership, you get turnkey managed services that span infrastructure, applications and security, including:

  • Full lifecycle support: provisioning, patching, backup, disaster recovery drills and security hardening
  • Ransomware hunting powered by Amazon GuardDuty and managed detection and response
  • Tailored 24/7 incident response and support
  • Robust AWS HIPAA-aligned security controls with 80% of issues detected before impact
     


Upgrade to the future of managed services

At Cognizant, we’re partnering with AWS to help you do what you do best, even better. Working together, we can help you:

  • Streamline preauthorization and care management workflows
  • Eliminate on-prem data center costs
  • Free up scarce DBA and system admin talent
  • Enable predictable per-member/per-month pricing
  • Accelerate digital transformation at scale

 

A picture of a finger touching a tablet screen

Need more information?

Contact us to book a free assessment or to learn more.