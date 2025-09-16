Empowering payers through a proven technology alliance
Cognizant TriZetto® is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is ranked the top cloud infrastructure provider.* Together, we’re making it easier for payer organizations to modernize with cloud-based solutions powered by AI, machine learning and advanced analytics.
* Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets® and QNXT™ core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.
A 5-year roadmap to healthcare innovation
TriZetto solutions are already optimized for AWS, and our partnership will unlock even more advances with a 5-year, 17-product innovation roadmap that includes:
- Automatic quarterly enhancements, including container hardening, new API bundles, core agents, FHIR® resources and more
- Optional modular deployments of new features
- SaaS delivery to simplify upgrades and reduce delays
- A continuous improvement cycle that accelerates innovation
HL7® and HL7® FHIR® are registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.
Streamline with end-to-end managed services solutions
Cognizant and AWS are combining our strengths to make your life easier. Through our partnership, you get turnkey managed services that span infrastructure, applications and security, including:
- Full lifecycle support: provisioning, patching, backup, disaster recovery drills and security hardening
- Ransomware hunting powered by Amazon GuardDuty and managed detection and response
- Tailored 24/7 incident response and support
- Robust AWS HIPAA-aligned security controls with 80% of issues detected before impact