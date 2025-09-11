Skip to main content Skip to footer
Healthcare payers know all the reasons why they should migrate to the cloud. But when they’re juggling tech debt, security threats and complex compliance mandates, getting there can feel like more risk than reward.
That’s why Cognizant and AWS are partnering to streamline cloud migrations. With Cognizant’s deep healthcare expertise and AWS’s global infrastructure, we can help move payers beyond legacy systems into a secure, scalable future enabled by AI, machine learning and advanced analytics.

Powered by AWS, the leading cloud service provider

AWS makes it easy to migrate with confidence. As the world’s leading cloud provider, AWS offers next-gen automation and tools for fast, enterprise-scale transitions, including:

  • Streamlined frameworks that accelerate large-scale cloud adoption

  • A global footprint spanning 33 regions and 105 availability zones

  • Access to 300+ HIPAA-eligible services

  • The industry’s only Landing Zone Accelerator with pre-built compliance guardrails and automated evidence collection
Take the smoothest path to the cloud

Cognizant and AWS can cut migration timelines by up to 25% with payer-specific tools and expertise, including:

  • TriZetto core admin solutions built for AWS
  • Proven accelerators and repeatable processes for an optimized transition—not just a lift-and-shift
  • Modernization strategies using containers and cloud technologies to eliminate tech debt
  • Automated migration and deployment scripts
  • Pre-built healthcare-compliant landing zones
  • AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) and joint-funded assessments
A 5-year roadmap to healthcare innovation

TriZetto solutions are already optimized for AWS, and our partnership will unlock even more advances with a 5-year, 17-product innovation roadmap. This strategic path is designed to help payers modernize faster, operate smarter and deliver better member experiences. Key advancements include:

  • Containerized deployments with Amazon EKS

  • Serverless FHIR® and OpenAPI layers

  • Quarterly releases of cloud-native features

  • AI-assisted workflows

  • Faster app deployment with lower overhead

  • Seamless scalability for changing workloads

  • Stronger security with AWS integration and automated updates

HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

Empowering payers through a proven technology alliance

Cognizant TriZetto is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is the top-ranked cloud infrastructure provider.* Together, we bring unmatched expertise, scale and innovation to your cloud journey.

Cognizant’s 8,000-strong AWS practice is backed by a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) that includes joint R&D funding, AWS Professional Services and MAP tailored specifically for TriZetto migrations—offering you a smarter, faster path to modernization.

* Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets® and QNXT™ core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.
 

Predictability. Scalability. Security. Compliance.

In today’s healthcare environment, predictability, scalability, security and compliance are more than goals. They’re business-critical. With Cognizant and AWS, your cloud migration is more than a technology upgrade. Together, we can help you scale with confidence, meet strict compliance standards, and maintain the security and performance your members depend on.

