A 5-year roadmap to healthcare innovation

TriZetto solutions are already optimized for AWS, and our partnership will unlock even more advances with a 5-year, 17-product innovation roadmap. This strategic path is designed to help payers modernize faster, operate smarter and deliver better member experiences. Key advancements include:

Containerized deployments with Amazon EKS





Serverless FHIR® and OpenAPI layers





Quarterly releases of cloud-native features





AI-assisted workflows





Faster app deployment with lower overhead





Seamless scalability for changing workloads





Stronger security with AWS integration and automated updates

HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.