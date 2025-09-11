Powered by AWS, the leading cloud service provider
AWS makes it easy to migrate with confidence. As the world’s leading cloud provider, AWS offers next-gen automation and tools for fast, enterprise-scale transitions, including:
- Streamlined frameworks that accelerate large-scale cloud adoption
- A global footprint spanning 33 regions and 105 availability zones
- Access to 300+ HIPAA-eligible services
- The industry’s only Landing Zone Accelerator with pre-built compliance guardrails and automated evidence collection
Take the smoothest path to the cloud
Empowering payers through a proven technology alliance
Cognizant TriZetto is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is the top-ranked cloud infrastructure provider.* Together, we bring unmatched expertise, scale and innovation to your cloud journey.
Cognizant’s 8,000-strong AWS practice is backed by a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) that includes joint R&D funding, AWS Professional Services and MAP tailored specifically for TriZetto migrations—offering you a smarter, faster path to modernization.
* Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets® and QNXT™ core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.
Predictability. Scalability. Security. Compliance.
In today’s healthcare environment, predictability, scalability, security and compliance are more than goals. They’re business-critical. With Cognizant and AWS, your cloud migration is more than a technology upgrade. Together, we can help you scale with confidence, meet strict compliance standards, and maintain the security and performance your members depend on.