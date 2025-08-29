Skip to main content Skip to footer
Healthcare is evolving fast and payers are under pressure to keep up. From rising security threats to shifting compliance requirements and the urgent need to simplify complex operations, payers are facing unprecedented demands. To stay ahead, they need modern, cloud-based solutions powered by AI, machine learning and advanced analytics.
That’s why Cognizant and AWS are joining forces to help payers modernize with confidence. Our cloud-powered, AI-driven solutions are designed to reduce IT burdens and unlock agility, freeing teams to spend less time managing systems, and more time on what truly matters—improving member health and access to care.

Empowering payers through a proven technology alliance

AWS logo

Modernizing healthcare operations shouldn’t be complicated. By bringing together the best of both worlds—industry-leading technology and deep healthcare expertise—Cognizant and AWS make transformation seamless.

Cognizant TriZetto is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is the top-ranked cloud infrastructure provider.* Combined, we process over 2.6 billion transactions annually and offer the largest global footprint of HIPAA-eligible services. Our partnership gives payers secure, scalable access to state-of-the-art cloud technologies, and a broad ecosystem built to transform operations and improve member care.

*Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets and QNXT core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.

A male doctor sitting with an old patient in a hospital

A 5-year roadmap to healthcare innovation

TriZetto solutions are already optimized for AWS, and our partnership will unlock even more advances with a 5-year, 17-product innovation roadmap. This strategic path is designed to help payers modernize faster, operate smarter and deliver better member experiences. Key advancements include:

  • Containerized deployments with Amazon EKS
  • Serverless FHIR® and OpenAPI layers
  • Quarterly releases of cloud-native features
  • AI-assisted workflows
  • Faster app deployment with lower overhead
  • Seamless scalability for changing workloads
  • Stronger security with AWS integration and automated updates

HL7® and HL7® FHIR® are registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

Transform faster with the largest partner ecosystem and cutting-edge technology

Our partnership gives payers access to the largest cloud ecosystem in healthcare, including over 330 independent software vendor (ISV) solutions through AWS Marketplace. We make it easier for payer organizations to optimize with:

  • Bedrock generative AI services

  • Lake House analytics architecture (HealthLake + Redshift)

  • Zero-trust security on HITRUST® r2-certified infrastructure

  • Tools onboarded in minutes, not months

  • Seamless integration with partners including Lyric/Optum CES and Zelis

  • Full access to AWS compliance and security protections
MRI scanned image of brain
A female lab technician working inside a lab

Streamline with end-to-end managed services solutions

Cognizant and AWS offer managed services solutions that simplify everything— applications, infrastructure, databases, DevSecOps and compliance—all under one SLA. We help payers stay ahead of security threats with proactive, AI-driven tools, including:

  • Cloud Operation runbooks, integrated with AWS Systems Manager and Incident Manager, that resolve 80% of issues before users are affected
  • Real-time threat detection that identifies intrusions and responds in minutes
  • A joint security response team that minimizes disruption
  • United managed services provided by Cognizant and AWS as one team

Simplify, accelerate and automate your cloud lifecycle

Want to cut the time it takes for a cloud migration by up to 25%? Cognizant and AWS can streamline every phase of your cloud lifecycle with proven playbooks, automated migration scripts and healthcare-compliant landing zones, so you can modernize confidently and quickly.

Need more information?

Contact us to book a free assessment or to learn more.