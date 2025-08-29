Modernizing healthcare operations shouldn’t be complicated. By bringing together the best of both worlds—industry-leading technology and deep healthcare expertise—Cognizant and AWS make transformation seamless.

Cognizant TriZetto is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is the top-ranked cloud infrastructure provider.* Combined, we process over 2.6 billion transactions annually and offer the largest global footprint of HIPAA-eligible services. Our partnership gives payers secure, scalable access to state-of-the-art cloud technologies, and a broad ecosystem built to transform operations and improve member care.

*Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets and QNXT core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.