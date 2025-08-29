Empowering payers through a proven technology alliance
Modernizing healthcare operations shouldn’t be complicated. By bringing together the best of both worlds—industry-leading technology and deep healthcare expertise—Cognizant and AWS make transformation seamless.
Cognizant TriZetto is the number one core administration system for healthcare payers, and AWS is the top-ranked cloud infrastructure provider.* Combined, we process over 2.6 billion transactions annually and offer the largest global footprint of HIPAA-eligible services. Our partnership gives payers secure, scalable access to state-of-the-art cloud technologies, and a broad ecosystem built to transform operations and improve member care.
*Cognizant ranked as a top performer in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in 2025 Best in KLAS report for the Facets and QNXT core platforms. AWS ranked as a top performer in Best in KLAS Public Cloud in 2025.
A 5-year roadmap to healthcare innovation
TriZetto solutions are already optimized for AWS, and our partnership will unlock even more advances with a 5-year, 17-product innovation roadmap. This strategic path is designed to help payers modernize faster, operate smarter and deliver better member experiences. Key advancements include:
- Containerized deployments with Amazon EKS
- Serverless FHIR® and OpenAPI layers
- Quarterly releases of cloud-native features
- AI-assisted workflows
- Faster app deployment with lower overhead
- Seamless scalability for changing workloads
- Stronger security with AWS integration and automated updates
HL7® and HL7® FHIR® are registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.
Streamline with end-to-end managed services solutions
Cognizant and AWS offer managed services solutions that simplify everything— applications, infrastructure, databases, DevSecOps and compliance—all under one SLA. We help payers stay ahead of security threats with proactive, AI-driven tools, including:
- Cloud Operation runbooks, integrated with AWS Systems Manager and Incident Manager, that resolve 80% of issues before users are affected
- Real-time threat detection that identifies intrusions and responds in minutes
- A joint security response team that minimizes disruption
- United managed services provided by Cognizant and AWS as one team
Simplify, accelerate and automate your cloud lifecycle
Want to cut the time it takes for a cloud migration by up to 25%? Cognizant and AWS can streamline every phase of your cloud lifecycle with proven playbooks, automated migration scripts and healthcare-compliant landing zones, so you can modernize confidently and quickly.