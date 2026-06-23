Today’s supply chains have more visibility but less control

As retailers and brands digitize operations, diversify fulfillment and chase tighter service promises, their supply chains are becoming harder to run, not easier. Legacy operating models weren’t built for this level of volatility, labor pressure and execution complexity.

The average retail out-of-stock rate still sits at 8%—shelves empty for a full month every year.

Inventory misses, labor gaps, delayed shipments and service failures no longer sit in the back office. They show up as empty shelves, missed delivery windows, higher costs and weaker customer loyalty.

The problem isn’t a lack of data. It’s the gap between what organizations can see and what they can act on. Supply chains need to move from reactive firefighting to connected, self-correcting operations that learn from every shift, exception and decision.