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Your warehouse has data. AWS helps turn it into control.

Cognizant and AWS help supply chain leaders move from disconnected visibility to intelligent, daily execution across design, labor and operations.

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Frontal view of a cargo boat

Connected intelligence for supply chains where service, cost and labor collide

Purpose-built for supply chains that have more visibility than control, connecting data, decisions and execution across planning, warehousing, labor and daily operations.

  • See across silos

    Most supply chains have digitized pieces, not a connected operating view. This layer brings fragmented data together so leaders can see constraints, risks and performance across functions before disruption becomes failure.

  • Act in real time

    Visibility alone does not move inventory, labor or orders. Orchestration turns signals into coordinated action, helping teams rebalance work, prioritize exceptions and respond faster across systems, sites and partners.

  • Learn every cycle

    Many operations repeat the same issues because lessons stay trapped in shifts, sites or spreadsheets. This layer captures outcomes, updates rules and improves decisions over time so supply chains adapt as conditions change.

Explore our warehousing frameworks

Cognizant® Warehouse Transformation Blueprint

Design resilient warehouse networks before capital is committed, using data, simulation and integrated architecture to reduce risk and improve scalability.

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AI-powered warehouse robots moving packages for smart supply chain automation.
Cognizant® Warehouse Readiness and Stabilization

Move from technical go-live to stable operations with readiness gates across equipment, people, process and systems.

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Container ship transporting cargo, representing global shipping and supply chain logistics.
Cognizant® Adaptive Warehouse Workforce Planning and Execution

Turn headcount into dynamic capacity with demand-driven labor planning, skill-aware scheduling and real-time workforce orchestration.

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Boxes moving on a conveyor in a modern automated warehouse.
Cognizant® Warehouse Performance and Monitoring

Convert warehouse data into daily execution control with readiness scores, flow monitoring, exception management and continuous learning loops.

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Modern warehouse with pallet racks and inventory for supply chain logistics and storage.

Let’s shape what’s next.

Work with us to turn supply chain complexity into operational control.

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