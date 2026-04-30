As an AI builder, we combine deep domain expertise across agentic AI, Data modernization with Snowflake advanced technologies to create industry specific solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

Join us to gain strategic insights through expert led speaking sessions, engage with immersive demonstrations at booth 2607, and connect with industry leaders and AI builders. Also learn how we’re helping enterprises move from AI pilots to production, build agentic AI that executes, and unlock the power of unified, interoperable, AI ready data.