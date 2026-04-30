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Cognizant is a black diamond Sponsor at Snowflake Summit 2026

As an AI builder, we combine deep domain expertise across agentic AI, Data modernization with Snowflake advanced technologies to create industry specific solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

Join us to gain strategic insights through expert led speaking sessions, engage with immersive demonstrations at booth 2607, and connect with industry leaders and AI builders. Also learn how we’re helping enterprises move from AI pilots to production, build agentic AI that executes, and unlock the power of unified, interoperable, AI ready data.

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Where you’ll find us

JPMC & Cognizant: A Snowflake-Driven Acquirer Data to Intelligence Model

This joint session by Cognizant and JPMC introduces the Acquirer Foundation Model—a reusable, configurable data intelligence platform for credit card processing organizations. Built on Snowflake, it addresses regulatory pressures, real-time settlement needs, and evolving fraud challenges by replacing rigid legacy architectures with a standardized, extensible blueprint.

Navin Yadav

Sr. Executive Director, JPMC

Sandeep Kumar Pachunuru

Principal Architect, Cognizant

Trusted Data to AI Impact with Truist, Cognizant, and Snowflake

AI adoption is accelerating, but success depends on trusted, governed, and secure data. This session explores how enterprises modernize data foundations on Snowflake to unify fragmented data, embed governance, and operationalize analytics to deliver measurable business impact responsibly.

Srinidhi Kadasinghanahalli

CDO – Enterprise Technology, Truist

Naveen sharma headshot
Vinayakrishnan Cherungotil

Engagement lead BFSI, Cognizant

Accelerating Data Driven Decision Making in Bright Horizons’ Backup Care Business: An Enterprise Transformation with Cognizant and Snowflake

This joint session by Cognizant and Bright Horizons showcases a multi phase enterprise data platform transformation leveraging Snowflake.The audience will gain a high level view of how a modern cloud data architecture enabled scalable data ingestion, governance, and analytics across complex business domains. The session will highlight delivery outcomes, architectural decisions, and business impact—demonstrating how disciplined execution, partnership, and platform modernization can accelerate data driven decision making at scale

Chendil Kumar

Director, enterprise Business Intelligence at Bright Horizons

Rakesh Saxena

Delivery Head - TECH & EDU,  AI&Analytics, Cognizant

Explore solution demonstrations

Visit our booth to explore Cognizant and Snowflake's latest joint offerings and innovations, presented by our expert team. Experience immersive demos on agentic AI, cloud, data, analytics and customer experience to learn how our industry-specific solutions drive measurable business outcomes.

  1. Cognizant Ignition – Data Value Chain Agents, AI / agent-driven data value chain showcase.
  2. Neuro Multi-agent Acceleration with Snowflake – Multi-agent acceleration narrative for Snowflake.
  3. GenAI Assisted Plan Shopper  GenAI use case demonstration.
  4. Healthcare QuickStart Toolkit – Healthcare-focused accelerator / toolkit.
  5. Accelerated Data & AI Product Delivery with CoCo – CoCo and product delivery acceleration story.
  6. Snowflake Observability – Observability / platform operations showcase.

 June 1-4

 Location – Booth 2607

 Daily during expo hours

Ready to maximize value at scale with Cognizant and Snowflake? Schedule dedicated time with our experts to discuss your needs and ideas.

June 1-4

Location – Booth 2607

Reserve your seat
Client Reception

Date: June 2
Time: 6 p.m. onwards PDT
Location: Joyride Pizza, 730 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Save your spot
Cocktail reception event

Featured assets

Building the future-ready enterprise AI data cloud

Cognizant and Snowflake enable AI-ready data foundations at scale

Read capability playbook
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Cognizant Delivers Snowflake Cloud Modernization

Proven and assured success in modernizing your cloud data strategy on Snowflake

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Turn Data Into Intelligence In Your Everyday Workflows

With Snowflake and Cognizant, Xerox empowers finance leaders with real‑time, AI‑driven insights embedded in everyday workflows

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Cloud network

Meet our leaders


Naveen Sharma

SVP, Head AI & Analytics

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Naveen sharama

Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Head of Alliances & Investor / advisory Relations

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Sandra Notardonato

Uday Kotla

Vice President and Global Practice Head, CX and CRM

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Uday

Murugesh Mayandi

NA Sales Head, AI&A

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Diptesh Singh headshot

Rajesh Sreepada

North America Delivery Head AI & Analytics

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Sivakumar Shanmugam  

Global Head of Snowflake Community

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Sangeetha Yadav

Director, Global Partner Ecosystem

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Jaydeep Baraiya

Senior Manager – Data Offerings (AI & Analytics), Cognizant

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Jaydeep Baraiya

Join us at Snowflake Summit 2026

Learn how we can support your AI-driven transformation.