Empowering Field Service Operations with Agentic AI Snowflake

Today, field service operations often face challenges stemming from disconnected data, limited real-time information, and difficulty accessing the right expertise at the point of service. Technicians may struggle to diagnose complex issues, leading to repeat visits, extended downtime, and frustrated customers. This session will delve into how we can move beyond these limitations by creating a truly 'connected technician' experience, leveraging the power of Agentic AI within the unified data environment of Snowflake.

June 4 – 12:30 p.m.

Satish Hegde

Solutions & Architecture Leader, Data & Analytics @ Cognizant 

Siva Shanmugam

Global Community Lead, Snowflake

Leading the Change: CDAO's journey on Snowflake Enabling AI Synergy @ Large Bank

Moving from fragmented data landscapes to a state of true AI synergy is a significant undertaking for any large bank. In this candid panel discussion, the Chief Data & AI Officer of a leading financial institution will share practical insights and lessons learned from their journey leveraging Snowflake. Explore the key implementation strategies, best practices, and technological considerations involved in building a unified data foundation that empowers AI initiatives across various business units.

 June 4 – 11:00 a.m.

Naveen Sharma

Sr. VP, Data, Analytics & AI, Cognizant

Naveen sharma headshot
Thomas Mazzaferro

CDO Truist Bank

Data Evolution: Migrating to a Modern Ecosystem - Snowflake Journey

Discover how Cognizant helped Warner Brothers Discovery transitioning from Teradata to Snowflake in just six months, saving millions in licensing fees. By automating 70% of the conversion process and leveraging Cognizant Ignition™ accelerators & Cognizant’s Migration Factory approach, the project modernized the data architecture, improved data accuracy, and enhanced accessibility. The successful migration resulted in a robust, auto-scaling data warehouse platform, faster project deliveries, and significant cost savings.

 June 3 – 2:30 p.m.

Geetha Sethuraman

Senior Director - AI, Data & Analytics Delivery Leader, Cognizant

Ritesh Dedhia

Data Engineering Leader, Warner Bros Discovery

Data Estate Migration to Snowflake (X to Snowflake)

A comprehensive solution to meet all the tactical and strategic needs of a Modern Data platform enabling you to execute use cases and deliver business outcomes at scale.

Cognizant Snowflake Spend Management Framework

Ready to deploy governance framework to help clients control Snowflake spend as well as institute a culture of fiscally responsible asset usage.

Naveen Sharama

SVP, Head AI & Analytics

Naveen sharama

Sandra Notardonato            

SVP, SVP Global Partnership and Influencer Relations

Sandra Notardonato

Rajesh Sreepada

North America Delivery Head AI & Analytics

Rajesh Sreepada

Diptesh Singh

Head, Snowflake Business Group

Diptesh Singh headshot

Sivakumar Shanmugam            

Global Community Lead, Snowflake

Sivakumar headshot
Date: June 3
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PDT
Location: B Restaurant and Bar
Address: 720 Howard Street (Directly above Moscone North)

