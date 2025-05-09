Empowering Field Service Operations with Agentic AI Snowflake
Today, field service operations often face challenges stemming from disconnected data, limited real-time information, and difficulty accessing the right expertise at the point of service. Technicians may struggle to diagnose complex issues, leading to repeat visits, extended downtime, and frustrated customers. This session will delve into how we can move beyond these limitations by creating a truly 'connected technician' experience, leveraging the power of Agentic AI within the unified data environment of Snowflake.
June 4 – 12:30 p.m.
Satish Hegde
Solutions & Architecture Leader, Data & Analytics @ Cognizant
Leading the Change: CDAO's journey on Snowflake Enabling AI Synergy @ Large Bank
Moving from fragmented data landscapes to a state of true AI synergy is a significant undertaking for any large bank. In this candid panel discussion, the Chief Data & AI Officer of a leading financial institution will share practical insights and lessons learned from their journey leveraging Snowflake. Explore the key implementation strategies, best practices, and technological considerations involved in building a unified data foundation that empowers AI initiatives across various business units.
Data Evolution: Migrating to a Modern Ecosystem - Snowflake Journey
Discover how Cognizant helped Warner Brothers Discovery transitioning from Teradata to Snowflake in just six months, saving millions in licensing fees. By automating 70% of the conversion process and leveraging Cognizant Ignition™ accelerators & Cognizant’s Migration Factory approach, the project modernized the data architecture, improved data accuracy, and enhanced accessibility. The successful migration resulted in a robust, auto-scaling data warehouse platform, faster project deliveries, and significant cost savings.
June 3 – 2:30 p.m.
Geetha Sethuraman
Senior Director - AI, Data & Analytics Delivery Leader, Cognizant