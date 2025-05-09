Empowering Field Service Operations with Agentic AI Snowflake

Today, field service operations often face challenges stemming from disconnected data, limited real-time information, and difficulty accessing the right expertise at the point of service. Technicians may struggle to diagnose complex issues, leading to repeat visits, extended downtime, and frustrated customers. This session will delve into how we can move beyond these limitations by creating a truly 'connected technician' experience, leveraging the power of Agentic AI within the unified data environment of Snowflake.