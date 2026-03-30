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Ready to see it in action? Here are three powerful ways Cognizant Store Associate Assist transforms the retail floor.
Store onboard assist
Store onboard assist

AI-powered, conversational training helps associates learn faster with real-time, role-specific guidance—cutting onboarding time by up to 25% and freeing up more time for customer engagement.

Store staff reviewing information on tablet together in workplace setting
Store operations assist
Store operations assist

Simplifies decision-making and daily tasks, reducing friction and improving employee satisfaction by up to 50%—for a smoother, more intuitive shopping experience.

Grocery store staff member using tablet near fresh produce shelves
Store business assist
Store business assist

Leverage real-time insights into store performance, inventory, and asset health. With 95% asset uptime, your AI agent will help minimize disruptions and align operations with business goals.

Retail employee scanning shelf products using tablet inside grocery store

Drive retail growth with AI-powered support

In a demanding retail environment, store associates face numerous challenges in managing customer interactions, supplier orders, and promotional displays – every day.

Cognizant Store Associate Assist addresses these pain points with a seamless, intuitive interface that simplifies store operations.

See how the solution targets the most critical touchpoints in store operations and learn the key features and capabilities of Cognizant Store Associate Assist.

Making the future of retail a reality

Cognizant redefines traditional shopping by transforming retail spaces into immersive, AI-driven environments. Our retail solutions empower businesses to excel in the new era of retail, delivering exceptional performance from end-to-end.