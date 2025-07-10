Skip to main content Skip to footer

We’ve teamed up with industry-leading partners to deliver joint solutions that boost store performance, elevate associate productivity, and create more personalized customer experiences.

Microsoft logo
Paloalto
Google

Cognizant® Stores 360

Cognizant Stores 360: Store management made simple

Cognizant Stores 360 simplifies retail operations, empowers employees, and elevates customer experiences. Built on the ServiceNow platform, it unifies stakeholders across a single platform—connecting every channel for a seamless, fully integrated store ecosystem.

The future of digital finance
Your ultimate guide to modern store operations management

From store modernization to omnichannel integration and rapid growth, Cognizant Stores 360 equips retailers with a scalable, tech-driven foundation to move smarter and faster.

How smart store operations drive profitability and resilience

Cognizant leaders Scott TumSuden and Karthik Chandrasekar join Ian Scott to unpack how smart technology is reshaping in-store operations and why modernization takes more than guesswork.

Cognizant® Store Associate Assist

Store onboard assist
Store onboard assist

Facilitates seamless onboarding for new associates and provides problem-solving support.

Two persons are discussing
Store operations assist
Store operations assist

Supports associates with daily operational tasks to improve efficiency.

A chef is using Ipad
Store business assist
Store business assist

Equips associates with actionable data to deliver personalized and informed shopping experiences.

A chef is using Ipad
Cognizant Store Associate Assist

Cognizant Store Associate Assist, powered by Microsoft Copilot, is a GenAI-enabled, multi-agent solution that streamlines every store task through a single, intelligent chat interface—empowering associates to work smarter, faster, and more confidently.

Deep dives on our solutions

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Unlocking business value with Cognizant Stores 360

Discover how Cognizant Stores 360, built with ServiceNow, is helping retailers cut costs, boost uptime, and empower store teams through AI-driven automation and unified operations.

ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Revolutionizing retail with Cognizant Store Associate Assist on Microsoft

Learn how Cognizant Store Associate Assist empowers retail teams with faster onboarding, AI-driven task support, and real-time customer insights to deliver exceptional in-store service.

Cognizant® Agentic Retail CX

Contact center transformation powered by AI

Cognizant Agentic Retail CX solution built on Google Cloud's Customer Engagement Suite (CES) blends tailored insights with smart automation, streamlining contact centers and delivering seamless customer experiences at scale.

Cognizant’s contact center practice

Cognizant’s contact center practice

Cognizant’s contact center practice is speeding up transformation with 30+ intelligence-led tools, deep CX partnerships, and precision-focused modernization. By leveraging the Google Customer Engagement Suite, we’re enabling hyper-personalized experiences, real-time insights, and scalable automation—empowering businesses to deliver next-gen customer service with measurable impact.

Cognizant has been named 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Industry Solutions in Retail

Our results tell the story

Cognizant unlocks real-world impact for clients through strategic partnerships that accelerate innovation and drive measurable outcomes.

10%

reduction in truck rolls with Cognizant Stores 360

98%

asset uptime guaranteed with Cognizant Stores 360

25%

reduction in onboarding time with Cognizant Store Associate Assist

50%

increase in employee satisfaction with Cognizant Store Associate Assists

10

billion interactions per year with Cognizant Agentic CX solution for retail

500+

contact centers powered by AI with Cognizant Agentic CX solution for retail

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Brick-and-mortar is back – with AI as a key sidekick

In-store retail is enjoying a renaissance—and with it, familiar challenges. Judicious use of AI in retail can help businesses thrive in this new era.

Enterprise IoT: Enhancing retail maintenance and sustainability

Discover how IoT-powered diagnostics are helping retailers catch failures before they snowball.

Ready to learn more?

