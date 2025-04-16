Cognizant and Thidera deliver one of the most comprehensive ServiceNow experiences - so expect nothing less from our Knowledge 2025 program. Follow us on LinkedIn for exclusive updates on what we have planned, including a special appearance by a former F1 driver.
Predictive, generative or agentic AI? Find the right fit
Join this small-group discussion on aligning AI with business needs. Explore when to use predictive, generative or agentic AI—and when not to. Bring your use cases and leave with clear guidance on the right AI and ServiceNow solutions for your goals.
Power move: Con Edison transforms the IT-to-IT experience
Discover how Con Edison reimagined platform management with ServiceNow to shift from reactive support to strategic service excellence. Learn how optimized service taxonomy and intelligent workflows transformed their IT portal, improving user experience and service delivery.
How Workflow Data Fabric is shaping the future of work at ServiceNow
Join Kellie Romack, CDIO at ServiceNow®, and Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera, for an exclusive fireside chat on Workflow Data Fabric’s impact. Learn how Thirdera, the first partner to bring it to market, is driving transformation at ServiceNow and beyond, leveraging innovations like agentic AI to shape the future of work.
