Cognizant and Thidera deliver one of the most comprehensive ServiceNow experiences - so expect nothing less from our Knowledge 2025 program. Follow us on LinkedIn for exclusive updates on what we have planned, including a special appearance by a former F1 driver.

Where you’ll find us

Predictive, generative or agentic AI? Find the right fit

Join this small-group discussion on aligning AI with business needs. Explore when to use predictive, generative or agentic AI—and when not to. Bring your use cases and leave with clear guidance on the right AI and ServiceNow solutions for your goals.

Tuesday, May 6 | 1:15 pm - 1:45 pm PDT

Power move: Con Edison transforms the IT-to-IT experience

Discover how Con Edison reimagined platform management with ServiceNow to shift from reactive support to strategic service excellence. Learn how optimized service taxonomy and intelligent workflows transformed their IT portal, improving user experience and service delivery.

Wednesday, May 6 | 2:00 pm - 2:20 pm PDT

How Workflow Data Fabric is shaping the future of work at ServiceNow

Join Kellie Romack, CDIO at ServiceNow®, and Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera, for an exclusive fireside chat on Workflow Data Fabric’s impact. Learn how Thirdera, the first partner to bring it to market, is driving transformation at ServiceNow and beyond, leveraging innovations like agentic AI to shape the future of work.

Tuesday, May 6 | 2:45 pm - 3:15 pm PDT

Score a made-to-order t-shirt

Stop by the Thirdera and Cognizant booth for a custom-designed t-shirt, printed live. Featuring bold colors and unique designs, these exclusive tees won’t last long. While you're here, discover how we help businesses maximize ServiceNow’s value with AI-driven innovation.

Booth 3203

Daily during expo hours

Explore solution demos

Visit our booth to explore Cognizant and Thirdera's latest offerings and industry innovations, presented by our expert team. Explore the available demos to learn how our solutions can enable and optimize ServiceNow in your business.

Booth 3203

Daily during expo hours

Schedule a private meeting with our team

Ready to maximize value with ServiceNow? Schedule time with our experts to discuss your needs and ideas.

Use the form on the right as a one-click way to raise your hand. We’ll be in touch.

Meet our leaders


Annadurai Elango

EVP, Head CT&I (Cloud, AI&A and IoT)

Annadurai

Sandra Notardonato         

SVP, Head of Alliances and Investor/Advisory Relations

Sandra

Jason Wojahn

Global Head of Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group and CEO of Thirdera, a Cognizant company

Jason

Rian Butcher            

Senior Managing Director EMEA at Thirdera

Rian Butcher

Chris Damon            

SVP, Global Sales and Offerings

Chris

Sriram Kumaresan            

SVP, Head Cloud and Infrastructure

Sriram
Join us Wednesday evening at Bouchon

Date: May 7
Time: 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. PT
Location: Bouchon at The Venetian
Address: 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S 10th Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Bash at Bouchon

1st

ServiceNow Partner

Cognizant is the first ServiceNow partner to bring Workflow Data Fabric to market.

See you at Knowledge 2025

Learn how we can support your AI-driven transformation.