Skip to main content Skip to footer

Why AI assurance is now a board level priority

  • AI is moving from pilots into mission critical workflows, where failure impacts brand trust and regulatory standing.
  • Traditional QA is not designed to address model drift, bias, explainability or agentic behavior at scale.
  • 82% of leaders now say a dedicated AI assurance strategy is essential for success.
  • Enterprises that mature assurance capabilities scale AI faster—and with greater confidence.

The pillars of enterprise-grade AI assurance

Data Assurance
Bias, drift, coverage and realism—because flawed data leads to flawed AI.

Speed icon

Functional & Model Quality Assurance
Beyond accuracy: edge cases, performance degradation, hallucinations and real world behavior.

Speed icon

Trustworthy Assurance
Fairness, explainability, transparency, privacy and regulatory readiness by design.

Speed icon

Meet the experts

Hear from leading voices across Cognizant, Microsoft and Forrester as they break down how enterprises can operationalize testability, traceability and trustworthiness across the AI lifecycle. Their combined perspectives offer practical guidance, research insights and platform expertise to help you scale AI with confidence.

  • Jayati Chatterjee
    Jayati Chatterjee

    VP and Global Practice Head of Quality Engineering & Assurance | Cognizant

    Jayati leads Cognizant’s Quality Engineering & Assurance practice, driving AI‑led assurance capabilities for global enterprises. With over two decades of experience, she partners with major organizations to modernize processes, enhance reliability, and embed scalable assurance frameworks that support trusted, enterprise‑grade AI adoption.

  • Ulrich (Uli) Homann
    Ulrich (Uli) Homann

    CVP & Distinguished Architect, Cloud + AI Engineering | Microsoft

    Uli leads strategic innovation across Microsoft’s Cloud + AI engineering portfolio, specializing in secure, compliant, and scalable architectures. With more than 35 years of systems expertise, he helps global enterprises navigate complex digital ecosystems and adopt responsible, interoperable AI solutions built for regulated and mission‑critical environments.

  • Ben Anderson
    Ben Anderson

    Market Impact Consultant, Thought Leadership Delivery | Forrester

    Ben drives research‑based storytelling for Forrester’s Market Impact group, helping technology providers translate data‑driven insights into compelling narratives. He leads custom consulting programs that shape market perception, deepen customer engagement, and support decision‑makers seeking clarity on emerging trends and enterprise technology opportunities.

Essential takeaways from the webinar

  • How enterprises shift from ad hoc AI validation to continuous, lifecycle wide assurance
  • The last mile AI challenges—bias, drift and explainability—and how to solve them at scale
  • Why assurance maturity directly correlates with AI success and trust outcomes
  • Cognizant will discuss how its assurance framework, with Microsoft’s platform controls, enables responsible AI at scale

Ready to scale AI with confidence?

Watch this on demand session to learn how leading enterprises are operationalizing AI assurance as a strategic advantage.

Cognizant.com