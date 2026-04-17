Why AI assurance is now a board level priority
Meet the experts
Hear from leading voices across Cognizant, Microsoft and Forrester as they break down how enterprises can operationalize testability, traceability and trustworthiness across the AI lifecycle. Their combined perspectives offer practical guidance, research insights and platform expertise to help you scale AI with confidence.
-
Jayati Chatterjee
VP and Global Practice Head of Quality Engineering & Assurance | Cognizant
Jayati leads Cognizant’s Quality Engineering & Assurance practice, driving AI‑led assurance capabilities for global enterprises. With over two decades of experience, she partners with major organizations to modernize processes, enhance reliability, and embed scalable assurance frameworks that support trusted, enterprise‑grade AI adoption.
-
Ulrich (Uli) Homann
CVP & Distinguished Architect, Cloud + AI Engineering | Microsoft
Uli leads strategic innovation across Microsoft’s Cloud + AI engineering portfolio, specializing in secure, compliant, and scalable architectures. With more than 35 years of systems expertise, he helps global enterprises navigate complex digital ecosystems and adopt responsible, interoperable AI solutions built for regulated and mission‑critical environments.
-
Ben Anderson
Market Impact Consultant, Thought Leadership Delivery | Forrester
Ben drives research‑based storytelling for Forrester’s Market Impact group, helping technology providers translate data‑driven insights into compelling narratives. He leads custom consulting programs that shape market perception, deepen customer engagement, and support decision‑makers seeking clarity on emerging trends and enterprise technology opportunities.
Essential takeaways from the webinar
- How enterprises shift from ad hoc AI validation to continuous, lifecycle wide assurance
- The last mile AI challenges—bias, drift and explainability—and how to solve them at scale
- Why assurance maturity directly correlates with AI success and trust outcomes
- Cognizant will discuss how its assurance framework, with Microsoft’s platform controls, enables responsible AI at scale