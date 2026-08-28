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Where AI meets enterprise CRM

Discover how our 50+ Agentforce customers, 3,400+ certified consultants, and deep industry expertise deliver measurable AI outcomes for enterprises.

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Salesforce's first AI Partner of the Year

- FDE Certified Partner with 28+ Global FDE Consultants
- 50+ Agentforce customers across industries
- 12,500+ enterprise projects
- 4.93/5 customer satisfaction score

Where you’ll find us

Meet our leaders

Benjamin Wiener

Global Head of Cognizant Moment

Benjamin Wiener
Sandra Notardonato

Head of Global Partnership Dev. & Influencer Relations

Sandra Notardonato
Sivakumar Meenakshisundaram

Head of SF & Contact Center Delivery & Operations

Sivakumar Meenakshisundaram
Pradipto Basu

Head of Moment, EMEA

Pradipto Basu
Hugo Harris

Head of Moment, APJ

Hugo Harris
Prashant Gandhi

North America Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy & Utilities for Salesforce Practice

Prashant Gandhi
Senthil Ramalingam

North America Head of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance for Salesforce Practice

Senthil Ramalingam
Aloysius Alexis (Bosco)

North America Head of Health Care for Salesforce Practice

Aloysius Alexis (Bosco)
Hari Allamsetty

North America Head of Life Sciences for Salesforce Practice

Hari Allamsetty
Anand Lal

North America Head of Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality for Salesforce Practice

Anand Lal
Neeloy Saha

North America Head of Communication, Media, & Entertainment for Salesforce Practice

Neeloy Saha
Stephanie Wan

Head of Experience Strategy, Cognizant Moment

Stephanie Wan
Sonia Flamm

Data and AI Competency Leader

Sonia Flamm
Brian Esham

Digital and Data 360 Competency Leader

Brian Esham
Stephen Stanton

Revenue Management Competency Leader

Stephen Stanton
Swetha Marepally

Salesforce CTA

Swetha Marepally

We look forward to seeing you at Dreamforce!

Connect with Cognizant's AI experts at Dreamforce 2026.