Session 3

The confidence paradox: Women & allies leading in the age of AI

Every leader in AI is operating without a complete map. The tools are new, the stakes are real, the expectations are enormous — and most of us are making high-stakes decisions with imperfect information, learning in public, and projecting more confidence than we feel. This invitation-only breakfast brings together a small group of senior women leaders and allies to have the conversation that almost never happens at Dreamforce: the honest one.

Hosted by Cognizant and sponsored by Informatica from Salesforce, The Confidence Paradox is a moderated panel followed by open table discussion — designed to feel less like a conference session and more like the conversation that happens after the panel, when everyone relaxes.