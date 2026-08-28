Explore how leading enterprises govern, orchestrate, and activate data for AI agents — from zero-copy federation in regulated industries to predictive models for marketers.
Tues 9/15, 8:30 am - 9:10 am
Moscone West, L3, Room 3022
Session 2
Agentforce voice in regulated industries: A playbook
See how Agentforce Voice replaces call routing with real-time AI resolution in regulated industries. Learn a decision framework for choosing the right tool, plus a HIPAA deployment story.
Tues 9/15, 1:30 pm - 1:50 pm
Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 2
Session 3
The confidence paradox: Women & allies leading in the age of AI
Every leader in AI is operating without a complete map. The tools are new, the stakes are real, the expectations are enormous — and most of us are making high-stakes decisions with imperfect information, learning in public, and projecting more confidence than we feel. This invitation-only breakfast brings together a small group of senior women leaders and allies to have the conversation that almost never happens at Dreamforce: the honest one.
Hosted by Cognizant and sponsored by Informatica from Salesforce, The Confidence Paradox is a moderated panel followed by open table discussion — designed to feel less like a conference session and more like the conversation that happens after the panel, when everyone relaxes.
Wed 9/16, 8:30 am - 10:00 am
East Brother Beer Company, The Metreon – 135 4th St, San Francisco
Session 4
Headless 360: The architecture quietly redefining commerce
Discover Headless 360 — the architecture making every business capability accessible to AI agents. See how a global retailer is putting it into production.
Wed 9/16, 8:30 am - 9:10 am
Metreon AMC, L3, Theatre 11
Session 5
AI-ready by design: Why headless data management is the new readiness standard
AI Readiness Starts with Your Data. Many AI initiatives fall short because the underlying data is not prepared to support them. Join this session to learn how a headless data management approach can create the foundation for scalable AI and intelligent agents. Walk away with a practical framework for evaluating your data architecture and ensuring it is truly ready for the next generation of AI.
Wed 9/16, 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
East Brother Beer Company, The Metreon – 135 4th St, San Francisco
Session 6
The intelligent health enterprise: AI in action
See how AI agents are transforming clinical trials, call routing, and field sales — with real results from life sciences and healthcare organizations.
Join Cognizant and our friends at Informatica from Salesforce, NiCE, and Typeface -- for an exclusive customer appreciation evening at The Rec Room at East Brother Beer Company, just steps from Moscone Center. Unwind, network, and connect with leaders, Salesforce ecosystem experts, and peers in a relaxed setting. No pitch decks — just great conversation with the Partners behind Salesforce's biggest AI transformations.
Tuesday, 9/15, 5:00 pm
East Brother Beer Company, The Metreon – 135 4th St, San Francisco
A short walk away from the campground, join us for a curated, small-group tour of the Cognizant AI Lab throughout the week. See the research and platforms behind our work as Salesforce's first AI Partner of the Year — including live looks at Neuro San, our open-source multi-agent framework, and TerraLingua, our living AI ecology for studying autonomous agent behavior. Sessions are led by Cognizant AI Lab practitioners in small groups, so come with real questions. Space is limited each day.
Tuesday, 9/15 – Thursday, 9/17
Meet at East Brother Beer Company, The Metreon – 135 4th St, San Francisco
Imagine an enterprise where your AI agents suggest and securely execute actions across your entire business ecosystem. The promise of autonomous agents often hits the wall of complex integration and fragmented data.