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We’re headed to POI 2026 Spring Summit, see you there?

Cognizant is redefining how consumer brands grow revenue by engineering AI for real-world impact. From pricing optimization to trade promotion effectiveness, our RGM solutions help you modernize legacy models and scale smarter, faster!

Curious to know more? We’re showcasing this approach at POI during our session, “Best Practice Framework for Modernizing Legacy Pricing & Trade Systems to AI‑Powered Holistic Commercial Capability,” led by POI and Joseph Jang, RGM Consulting Lead at Cognizant.

Join us onsite, book time with our team, or request a complimentary POI pass today.

Highlights and publications

PARTNER FEATURE

Cognizant and XTEL: Accelerating intelligent revenue growth for CPG leaders

With fragmented AI adoption and siloed commercial functions, many organizations struggle to scale pricing and promotion strategies that drive both margin and market share. Cognizant and XTEL have joined forces to deliver a next-generation RGM solution—purpose-built for the complexities of CPG.

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DEEP DIVE

RGM in the QSR industry

Consumer expectations are reshaping QSRs—driving innovation through digital convenience, personalized experiences, and sustainable practices. Trust, tech integration, and transparency are now essential for success.

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DEEP DIVE

Say goodbye to legacy TPM systems

Explore how AI-powered RGM frameworks help CPG brands modernize trade promotions, optimize pricing, and drive growth through actionable insights, GenAI integration, and proven strategies for climbing the RGM maturity ladder.

Download the white paper
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POI Vendor Panorama Enabler

Proud to be recognized as a POI Enabler, supporting smarter enterprise planning for CPG and retail brands with solutions that enhance pricing, promotions, analytics, and decision-making to drive stronger business outcomes.

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Ready to learn more?

AI-powered RGM: Insight-led, growth-focused.

Cognizant.com