We’re headed to POI 2026 Spring Summit, see you there?

Cognizant is redefining how consumer brands grow revenue by engineering AI for real-world impact. From pricing optimization to trade promotion effectiveness, our RGM solutions help you modernize legacy models and scale smarter, faster!

Curious to know more? We’re showcasing this approach at POI during our session, “Best Practice Framework for Modernizing Legacy Pricing & Trade Systems to AI‑Powered Holistic Commercial Capability,” led by POI and Joseph Jang, RGM Consulting Lead at Cognizant.

Join us onsite, book time with our team, or request a complimentary POI pass today.