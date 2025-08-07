Retirement & Pension Consulting Lead Partner

Marc is the Senior Partner and Head of Cognizant’s Pension Consulting Practice, bringing over 20 years of experience in public pension and retirement transformation.

He partners with government agencies to guide strategic transformation efforts that align with stakeholder priorities, regulatory mandates, and long-term sustainability goals. Marc brings deep expertise in pension plan rules, member services, and employer engagement. His background includes leadership roles at major financial institutions, where he drove innovation in public sector retirement and benefits delivery.

Contact Marc: Marc.Wiznia@cognizant.com