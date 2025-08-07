Pension fund modernization solutions
Enhance participant experience, drive insightful decision-making and reduce costs.
Pension & Retirement Business Lead
Murali serves as Cognizant’s Pension & Retirement Business Lead, guiding strategic partnerships with public sector clients to deliver impactful modernization and transformation initiatives. He works closely with pension system stakeholders to align solutions with organizational goals, regulatory requirements, and member needs. With over 25 years of experience in IT consulting and professional services, Murali brings a strong track record of enabling operational excellence and innovation across large-scale retirement and pension environments. Recognized as a trusted advisor, he ensures seamless execution and long-term value through tailored, client-focused strategies.
Contact Murali: Murali.Gopinath@cognizant.com
Retirement & Pension Consulting Lead Partner
Marc is the Senior Partner and Head of Cognizant’s Pension Consulting Practice, bringing over 20 years of experience in public pension and retirement transformation.
He partners with government agencies to guide strategic transformation efforts that align with stakeholder priorities, regulatory mandates, and long-term sustainability goals. Marc brings deep expertise in pension plan rules, member services, and employer engagement. His background includes leadership roles at major financial institutions, where he drove innovation in public sector retirement and benefits delivery.
Contact Marc: Marc.Wiznia@cognizant.com
Principal Pension Product Consultant
Shekhar is the product leader for Cognizant’s low-code pension delivery platform, overseeing technical execution and ensuring alignment with the strategic vision of public sector modernization programs. He leads agile development teams across member and employer functions, guiding sprint execution, code quality, and solution design to meet evolving pension system needs. With deep expertise in low-code and AI-assisted development, Shekhar enables faster delivery cycles, greater flexibility, and long-term maintainability for pension platforms. His experience includes leading large-scale modernization efforts, such as the Teachers’ Retirement System for the City of New York, where he drove productivity gains and reduced total cost of ownership through composable architecture.
Contact Shekhar: Shekhar.Tyagi@cognizant.com
Retirement, Insurance & Pension Relationship Manager
Stephanie plays a key role in shaping Cognizant’s pension strategy and serves as a trusted partner to clients throughout their transformation journey. With over 20 years of experience in financial services, she brings deep expertise in retirement planning, client engagement, and business modernization, always guided by a strong client-first mindset. Her focus is on delivering integrated solutions that improve member experience, enhance operational efficiency, and drive long-term value across pension organizations—ultimately helping members secure stronger, more confident retirement futures.
Contact Stephanie: stephanie.monahos@cognizant.com
