Skip to main content Skip to footer

Pension fund modernization solutions

Enhance participant experience, drive insightful decision-making and reduce costs.

Featured strategy

CASE STUDY

Public pension fund enhances service capabilities and business agility

The fund embraced a cutting-edge, composable pension administration platform tailored for modern efficiency, boosting productivity and slashing costs.

Learn more
strategy blur corporate business illustration success innovation

BLOG

Multi-agent AI for Operations

Even though business objectives, activities, and metrics are interwoven, the software systems used by disparate teams are not. But what if those systems could interact with each other?

Learn more
A large number of boxes stacked on top of each other.

Meet our panel of experts

Explore pension tech consulting services with our experts.

  • Murali Gopinath

    Pension & Retirement Business Lead

    Murali serves as Cognizant’s Pension & Retirement Business Lead, guiding strategic partnerships with public sector clients to deliver impactful modernization and transformation initiatives. He works closely with pension system stakeholders to align solutions with organizational goals, regulatory requirements, and member needs. With over 25 years of experience in IT consulting and professional services, Murali brings a strong track record of enabling operational excellence and innovation across large-scale retirement and pension environments. Recognized as a trusted advisor, he ensures seamless execution and long-term value through tailored, client-focused strategies.

    Contact Murali: Murali.Gopinath@cognizant.com

  • Marc Wiznia
    Marc Wiznia

    Retirement & Pension Consulting Lead Partner

    Marc is the Senior Partner and Head of Cognizant’s Pension Consulting Practice, bringing over 20 years of experience in public pension and retirement transformation.  

    He partners with government agencies to guide strategic transformation efforts that align with stakeholder priorities, regulatory mandates, and long-term sustainability goals. Marc brings deep expertise in pension plan rules, member services, and employer engagement. His background includes leadership roles at major financial institutions, where he drove innovation in public sector retirement and benefits delivery.

    Contact Marc: Marc.Wiznia@cognizant.com

  • Shekhar Tyagi
    Shekhar Tyagi

    Principal Pension Product Consultant

    Shekhar is the product leader for Cognizant’s low-code pension delivery platform, overseeing technical execution and ensuring alignment with the strategic vision of public sector modernization programs. He leads agile development teams across member and employer functions, guiding sprint execution, code quality, and solution design to meet evolving pension system needs. With deep expertise in low-code and AI-assisted development, Shekhar enables faster delivery cycles, greater flexibility, and long-term maintainability for pension platforms. His experience includes leading large-scale modernization efforts, such as the Teachers’ Retirement System for the City of New York, where he drove productivity gains and reduced total cost of ownership through composable architecture.

    Contact Shekhar: Shekhar.Tyagi@cognizant.com

  • Stephanie Monahos
    Stephanie Monahos

    Retirement, Insurance & Pension Relationship Manager

    Stephanie plays a key role in shaping Cognizant’s pension strategy and serves as a trusted partner to clients throughout their transformation journey. With over 20 years of experience in financial services, she brings deep expertise in retirement planning, client engagement, and business modernization, always guided by a strong client-first mindset. Her focus is on delivering integrated solutions that improve member experience, enhance operational efficiency, and drive long-term value across pension organizations—ultimately helping members secure stronger, more confident retirement futures. 

    Contact Stephanie: stephanie.monahos@cognizant.com

Enable AI-assisted, high-quality development cycles

Connect with our experts to learn more

Learn more