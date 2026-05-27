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The AI reckoning: Turning ambition into enterprise transformation

Learn how you can build full-stack agentic AI solutions to amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep ahead in a fast-changing world.

  • Date and Time: June 9, 2026, 10:10AM - 11:00AM PDT
  • Venue: Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
  • Speakers: Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant Technology Solutions and 
    Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO, Pegasystems
  • Moderator: Dianne Ledingham, Advisory Partner, Bain and Company
Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant CEO and Alan Trefler, Pega CEO
The AI reckoning: Turning ambition into enterprise transformation

Learn how you can build full-stack agentic AI solutions to amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep ahead in a fast-changing world.

  • Date and Time: June 9, 2026, 10:10AM - 11:00AM PDT
  • Venue: Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
  • Speakers: Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant Technology Solutions and 
    Alan Trefler, Founder and CEO, Pegasystems
Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant CEO and Alan Trefler, Pega CEO

Facing perpetual shifts in markets, economies and technologies?

Respond with AI Builders: Cognizant and Pega.

Cognizant-powered Blueprint for AI-powered Transformation

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Pega CEO Alan Trefler explore how the Cognizant powered Blueprint can transform enterprise modernization with agentic AI, highlighting the future of enterprise transformation: where clients, platforms and partners drive scalable, secure, and intuitive outcomes together.

Building the bridge between agentic AI and ROI with our AI-powered industry solutions

Cognizant® Property and Casualty Underwriting Accelerator

Leverages Pega AI to agentify commercial insurance underwriting.

Cognizant® Auto Claims Processor for Pega

Gen AI enabled rapid claims assessment and integration with core insurance systems.

Cognizant® Intelligent CSR Solution

Pega agentic AI powered orchestration of intelligent service workflows.

Cognizant® Intelligent PCP Updates Solution

Agentic AI in healthcare to auto-trigger actions based on contextual and historical analysis.

Cognizant® Smart Customer Care Bot

Gen AI powered, always available bot that understands customers and acts instantly.

Cognizant® Intelligent Customer Retention Solution

Transforms customer retention with Pega agentic AI.

Featured engagements

Hear our top clients discuss how true transformation happens when innovative technology, optimized processes and empowered people come together.

AI velocity: From promise to reality

This panel discussion tackles why most enterprises still can't move at the speed AI now demands—and the three forces that determine whether you accelerate or stall:

  • Human AI handshake—redesigning the precise boundary where human judgment meets machine intelligence
  • Incremental vs quantum jump—challenging where small efficiency gains are holding you back
  • Context engineering—structuring the right data, guardrails, and organizational knowledge around AI
  • How to avoid extinction—the risk isn't AI going wrong; it's your competitors getting AI right while you're still running pilots

June 8, 2026

02:15 PM – 03:00 PM PDT

Chairman's Ballroom 361, MGM Grand

Jessica Zou

AVP, Intelligent Automation & Workflow, A leading American national bank

Stuart Daly

Chief Architect & Technology Strategist, A leading not-for-profit organisation that provides services for the insurance industry and government in the UK

Kristin Conley

VP, Sales Technology & Business Delivery, A top American financial services holding company

Prashant Gaonkar

SVP, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

AI unlocked: Legacy transformation

Experience firsthand how true transformation happens when innovative technology, optimized processes, and empowered people come together! Discover how a leading non-profit health plan serving the communities of upstate New York for over 90 years, revolutionized legacy applications into a cutting-edge, AI-ready platform—unlocking agility, streamlining operations, and paving the way for a smarter business future.

June 9, 2026

11:30AM – 12:15PM PDT

Chairman's Ballroom 369, MGM Grand

Dev Victorien

Director, Enterprise Integration & Process Orchestration, Cognizant

Jen Blake

Senior Principal Architect, A leading non-profit health plan serving the communities of upstate New York for over 90 years

Len O'Neil

Solutions Architect, A leading non-profit health plan serving the communities of upstate New York for over 90 years

Meet our panel of experts

Meet with some of our very best minds in agentic process orchestration at the Cognizant booth #21.

  • Roshan Subudhi

    SVP, Enterprise Platform Services, Cognizant

  • Rajkumar C Udani

    VP, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Souvik Roychoudhury

    AVP, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Jerome Mathias

    Senior Director, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Thiagarajan Duraisamy

    Senior Director, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Prashant Gaonkar

    SVP, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Suren Rangaraju

    AVP, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Ayan Sengupta

    AVP, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Anirban Dasgupta

    Director, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

  • Dennis Mathew

    Director, Enterprise Integration and Process Orchestration Practice, Cognizant

Meet 1:1 with our agentic AI experts

We can help you explore how the Cognizant Powered Pega Blueprint can transform enterprise modernization with agentic AI.

Cognizant.com