Facing perpetual shifts in markets, economies and technologies?
Respond with AI Builders: Cognizant and Pega.
Respond with AI Builders: Cognizant and Pega.
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Pega CEO Alan Trefler explore how the Cognizant powered Blueprint can transform enterprise modernization with agentic AI, highlighting the future of enterprise transformation: where clients, platforms and partners drive scalable, secure, and intuitive outcomes together.
Leverages Pega AI to agentify commercial insurance underwriting.
Gen AI enabled rapid claims assessment and integration with core insurance systems.
Pega agentic AI powered orchestration of intelligent service workflows.
Agentic AI in healthcare to auto-trigger actions based on contextual and historical analysis.
Gen AI powered, always available bot that understands customers and acts instantly.
Transforms customer retention with Pega agentic AI.
Hear our top clients discuss how true transformation happens when innovative technology, optimized processes and empowered people come together.
Meet with some of our very best minds in agentic process orchestration at the Cognizant booth #21.