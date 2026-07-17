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Relive the moments that shaped the summit

Event Recap

Explore key moments and conversations from the Summit, where insurance leaders discussed AI-powered transformation, underwriting innovation, claims modernization, and future-ready business strategies.

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Cognizant Experience Zone

Explore the innovations, demos, and expert-led experiences that showcased the future of insurance transformation.

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STANDUP SESSIONS

Insights from industry leaders on AI, transformation, and business value.

Robert Reiss, CEO Forum Group

How CEOs think about value in the age of AI

Robert Reiss, CEO Forum Group

How CEOs think about value in the age of AI

Explore how CEOs navigate AI disruption, opportunity, leadership, and long-term business value.

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Dana Daher, HFS

When AI Thinks for Us

Dana Daher, HFS

When AI Thinks for Us

Exploring cognitive offloading, human judgment, and critical thinking in an increasingly AI-driven world.

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Your Complete Guide to Summit highlights

Explore key sessions, speakers, Experience Zone innovations and insights from the Cognizant P&C Insurance Summit 2026 in this comprehensive guide.

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Meet our leaders

Ajay Pandita

Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head

Ajay Pandita
Ashish Gairola

VP, Insurance

Ashish Gairola
Chandu Choudhury

Vice President & SBU Head

Chandu Choudhury
Alok Bhalla

Vice President & SBU Head Insurance BU

Alok Bhalla
Srikanth Venkatesan

Vice President & SBU Head Insurance BU

Srikanth Venkatesan
Craig Weber

Head of Strategy

Craig Weber
RajaMuthiah Nellaiappan

Head, Insurance Partner Ecosystem and Offerings Marketplace

RajaMuthiah Nellaiappan
IN THEIR OWN WORDS

What attendees valued most about the Summit experience

"A powerful blend of AI vision, practical applications, and industry collaboration."
"Exactly the kind of strategic and actionable AI conversation our industry needs."
"The organizational transformation discussions were especially valuable."
"Exceptional speakers, insightful demos, and meaningful takeaways."
"The insurance-specific lens on AI made the conversations particularly relevant."
"Meaningful networking with peers, partners, and industry leaders."
"A compelling discussion on scaling AI responsibly in underwriting."
"Every speaker brought a unique and valuable perspective."

Executive commentaries

Ajay Pandita
Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head

Insights on scaling AI, accelerating transformation, and preserving human judgment in insurance operations.

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Craig Weber
Head of Insurance Strategy

Highlights and perspectives from the Cognizant P&C Insurance Summit 2026.

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RajaMuthiah Nellaiappan
Head of Insurance Partner Ecosystem and Offerings Marketplace

What happens when AI ambition meets operational reality in insurance? Sharing my take from the Summit

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Thank you to our partner sponsors

Together with our world-class partners, we deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to help clients address complex business and IT challenges.

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