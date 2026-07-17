STANDUP SESSIONS
Insights from industry leaders on AI, transformation, and business value.
Your Complete Guide to Summit highlights
Explore key sessions, speakers, Experience Zone innovations and insights from the Cognizant P&C Insurance Summit 2026 in this comprehensive guide.
Meet our leaders
IN THEIR OWN WORDS
What attendees valued most about the Summit experience
Thank you to our partner sponsors
Together with our world-class partners, we deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to help clients address complex business and IT challenges.