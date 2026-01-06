Build customer loyalty with a seamless food ordering experience

Cognizant OrderServ® is an omnichannel food ordering solution that lets customers order anytime, anywhere, from any device—whether at home, in stadiums, or on an aircraft.

It integrates seamlessly with POS systems, kitchen displays, payments, loyalty programs, social media, and other enterprise applications—connecting orders to every part of the business, from kitchen management to sales tracking.

In short, it ensures flawless execution and happy customers.