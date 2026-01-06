Skip to main content Skip to footer

Build customer loyalty with a seamless food ordering experience

Cognizant OrderServ® is an omnichannel food ordering solution that lets customers order anytime, anywhere, from any device—whether at home, in stadiums, or on an aircraft.

It integrates seamlessly with POS systems, kitchen displays, payments, loyalty programs, social media, and other enterprise applications—connecting orders to every part of the business, from kitchen management to sales tracking.

In short, it ensures flawless execution and happy customers.

Here are 5 ways this solution enables a seamless, personalized ordering journey.
  • Refining customer experiences

    OrderServ® delivers a seamless, personalized ordering journey across mobile apps, kiosks, and voice interfaces—designed to meet the expectations of tech-savvy guests who value speed, customization, and convenience.

  • Optimizing operations

    By unifying POS, KDS, payments, and marketing systems, OrderServ® streamlines restaurant operations to ensure flexibility, scalability, and consistency across all customer touchpoints.

  • Accelerating revenue growth

    OrderServ® boosts sales through intelligent upselling, personalized offers, and push notifications—driving higher ticket sizes and more frequent customer visits.

  • Facilitating seamless integrations

    With real-time menu management and omnichannel support, OrderServ® enables hospitality businesses to adapt quickly to changing customer preferences and seasonal demands.

  • Leveraging data for continuous improvement

    OrderServ® provides actionable insights into customer behavior, helping businesses personalize experiences, optimize pricing, and build long-term loyalty through data-driven decisions.

Trusted by global QSR leaders

Powering the technology behind your tacos and chicken wings

See how we helped YUM brands achieve ITP rates of 55% on app, 65% on web and 80% on social media while driving a 30% increase in digital channel ticket sizes, boosting engagement and revenue. These ITP rates far exceed the industry norm of 40–45%.

Transforming the product ordering experience at Tata Starbucks

Discover how Tata Starbucks transformed its order management capabilities with Cognizant OrderServ, achieving exceptional service delivery, seamless large-scale event handling, streamlined backend operations and cost reductions that drive profitability.

Ready to learn more?

