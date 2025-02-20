Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant is recognized as a leader by ISG

ISG names Cognizant a Leader in Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2023.

35%

automation in efforts delivered by Cognizant’s accelerators.

Our offerings

Franchise Collaboration Hub

Connect and grow your restaurant franchisees: Cognizant® Franchise Collaboration Hub streamlines critical financial operations to enable a more efficient and transparent relationship between franchisee and franchisor.

Healthcare in a Box

Integrating back-office systems in the cloud: Cognizant® Healthcare in a Box helps reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and ensure regulatory compliance with end-to-end integration of claim management, financial systems, brokers and electronic health record.

Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Services

Resilient, future-ready cloud infrastructure: We help companies advance cloud adoption, drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and improve value realization by migrating Oracle and non-Oracle enterprise workloads to OCI using a cost-effective, precise and high-quality technique.

Cloud HCM Services

Revolutionizing human capital management: Cognizant’s Oracle Cloud HCM services harness the power of data, automation and innovation to help businesses make informed decisions, improve employee engagement and thrive in a dynamic marketplace.

Meet our leaders

Sriram Ramanujam

Vice President, Enterprise Platforms Practice Leader - APJ

Sriram Ramanujam headshot
Sachin Kulkarni

Head of Enterprise Platform Services - APJ

Sachin Kulkarni headshot
Nagesh Doraiswamy

AVP & Global Delivery Leader – Oracle Cloud

Nagesh Doraiswamy headshot

