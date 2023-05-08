Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant is recognized as a leader by ISG

ISG names Cognizant a Leader in Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2023.

Know more
hexagon image

Find us on stage

YUM! Shares the Secret Ingredient for Rapid Cloud Deployment for Quick ROI

Hear how YUM! implemented Oracle Cloud HCM to unify their HR processes across 19 different countries for a consistent employee experience.

To be scheduled by Oracle

View all sessions
Patrick Coty

Sr. Director - People Systems
Yum! Brands

Blake Kryszpin

Functional Architect
Cognizant Technology Solutions

McDonald’s Payroll Processing: A Retrospective Journey

Hear how McDonald’s embarked on a continuous improvement initiative to tackle system transaction bottlenecks, improve error handling, and streamline payroll processing.

To be scheduled by Oracle

View all sessions
Kathryn Froehlich

Director - Business Applications, Global Technology People Systems
McDonald’s Corporation

Sheree Fournerat

Manager - Payroll Projects
Cognizant Technology Solutions

McDonald’s Guide to Achieving Excellence in Back-Office Operations

Hear how McDonald’s used Oracle Cloud ERP to start its journey toward operational excellence for its back-office operations.

To be scheduled by Oracle

View all sessions
Sundeep Khurana 

Senior Project Manager
McDonald's Corporation

Seshu Mullapudi 

Service Delivery Manager
McDonald's Corporation

Piyush Arora

Sr. Associate
Cognizant Technology Solutions

Oracle Fusion Finance Transformation and Brand Consolidation for QSR

Hear how Jack in the Box (JIB) acquired Del Taco and undertook a transformation journey to consolidate respective finance technology landscapes.

To be scheduled by Oracle

View all sessions
Dawn Hooper

Director – Corporate Accounting
Jack in the Box

35%

automation in efforts delivered by Cognizant’s accelerators.

Our offerings

Franchise Collaboration Hub

Connect and grow your restaurant franchisees: Cognizant® Franchise Collaboration Hub streamlines critical financial operations to enable a more efficient and transparent relationship between franchisee and franchisor.

Healthcare in a Box

Integrating back-office systems in the cloud: Cognizant® Healthcare in a Box helps reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and ensure regulatory compliance with end-to-end integration of claim management, financial systems, brokers and electronic health record.

Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Services

Resilient, future-ready cloud infrastructure: We help companies advance cloud adoption, drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and improve value realization by migrating Oracle and non-Oracle enterprise workloads to OCI using a cost-effective, precise and high-quality technique.

Cloud HCM Services

Revolutionizing human capital management: Cognizant’s Oracle Cloud HCM services harness the power of data, automation and innovation to help businesses make informed decisions, improve employee engagement and thrive in a dynamic marketplace.

Meet our leaders

Rob Vatter

EVP, Head of Enterprise Platform Services

Rob Vatter
Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Head of Alliances & Partnerships

Sandra Notardonato
Sriram Vaithamanithi

SVP, Head of Delivery, Enterprise Platform Services

Sriram Vaithamanithi
Roshan Subudhi

VP, Head of Global Growth Markets, Enterprise Platform Services

Roshan Subudhi
Suraj Jacob

VP, Head of Oracle Practice

Suraj Jacob

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant and Oracle

Meet with our experts face-to-face.