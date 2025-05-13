Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant is recognized as a leader by ISG

ISG names Cognizant® as a Leader in Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2024.

Read more
Closeup view of a few jigsaw puzzle pieces

Find us on stage

Session 1
Cognizant at Oracle CloudWorld

Design a future-ready cloud strategy—engage with our experts to modernize technology, innovate business and transform experiences.

Session 2
Integrating Jack in the Box and Del Taco’s financial landscape

Jack in the Box acquired Del Taco and was faced with the challenge of merging their disparate finance and technology organizations. Explore the strategic approach they followed to integrate these organizations, focusing on creation of a next-gen finance platform that delivers high impact, efficiency and business value.

Doug Cook

Chief Technology Officer, Jack in the Box

Sujit Menon

Client Partner, Cognizant

Trilok Verma

Director—Oracle Practice, Cognizant

Session 3
Accelerate your business with Cognizant’s Oracle cloud industry solutions

Discover Cognizant’s industry-specific solutions that are designed to revolutionize your business operations—powered with insights, efficiency and performance gains. Gain insights into how these solutions can enable digital transformation, modernize your business, reduce costs and elevate customer experience.

Pradip Hati

Senior Director, Oracle Practice, Cognizant

35%

automation in efforts delivered by Cognizant’s accelerators.

Our offerings

Cognizant Franchise Collaboration Hub

Cognizant Franchise Collaboration Hub streamlines critical financial operations to enable a more efficient and transparent relationship between franchisee and franchisor.

Cognizant Healthcare in a Box

Cognizant Healthcare in a Box helps reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and ensure regulatory compliance with end-to-end integration of claims management, financial systems, brokers and electronic health records.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services

We help companies advance cloud adoption, drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and improve value realization by migrating Oracle and non-Oracle enterprise workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) using a cost-effective, precise and high-quality technique.

Oracle Cloud HCM services

Cognizant’s Oracle Cloud HCM services harness the power of data, automation and innovation to help businesses make informed decisions, improve employee engagement and thrive in a dynamic marketplace.

Meet our leaders

Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Alliances and Partnerships

Sandra Notardonato
Roshan Subudhi

SVP, Head of Enterprise Platforms

Roshan Subudhi headshot
Suraj Jacob

VP, Head of Oracle Practice

Suraj Jacob headshot

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant and Oracle

Meet with our experts.