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Meet our team | April 9, 2026 | Javits Center
These awards highlight the strength of our partnership with Oracle and the impact we are delivering for clients around the world.
This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering enterprises with secure, scalable, and agentic AI—unlocking new possibilities across industries.
With more than 50,000 participants across 40 countries, the event officially set a Guinness World Record for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon.
Cognizant helped Jack in the Box go live on Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud EPM, establishing a single shared services organization for the Jack in the Box and Del Taco chains.
Cognizant helped Arqiva implement Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, including assessing what data Arqiva needed to migrate, which helped the company cut a month from its implementation time.
Cognizant works with the industrial software vendor to consolidate a disparate finance systems landscape onto Oracle Cloud Applications for 1,600 finance professionals and 28 countries.
Vopak envisioned a singular, global way of working across five continents. See how Cognizant provided the expertise in global scalability, business process optimization, technology and organizational change management to make it happen.
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Meet with Cognizant at Oracle AI World Tour 2026 – New York City