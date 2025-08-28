Integrating Jack in the Box and Del Taco’s financial landscape
Jack in the Box acquired Del Taco and was faced with the challenge of merging their disparate finance and technology organizations. Explore the strategic approach they followed to integrate these organizations, focusing on creation of a next-gen finance platform that delivers high impact, efficiency and business value.
Accelerate your business with Cognizant’s Oracle cloud industry solutions
Discover Cognizant’s industry-specific solutions that are designed to revolutionize your business operations—powered with insights, efficiency and performance gains. Gain insights into how these solutions can enable digital transformation, modernize your business, reduce costs and elevate customer experience.
Talcott Resolution had 20 months to stand up its new organization—including migration of 100 custom applications and 50 databases—from its former parent’s data center to the cloud, and to rebrand its website. Read how Cognizant helped while prioritizing zero disruptions.
Vopak envisioned a singular, global way of working across five continents. See how Cognizant provided the expertise in global scalability, business process optimization, technology and organizational change management to make it happen.
Cognizant® Healthcare in a Box helps reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and ensure regulatory compliance with end-to-end integration of claim management, financial systems, brokers and electronic health record.