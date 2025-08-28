Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant is recognized as a leader by ISG

ISG names Cognizant a Leader in Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2024

Recap from Oracle CloudWorld 2024

Cognizant at Oracle CloudWorld

Design a future-ready cloud strategy—engage with our experts to modernize technology, innovate business and transform experiences.

Integrating Jack in the Box and Del Taco’s financial landscape

Jack in the Box acquired Del Taco and was faced with the challenge of merging their disparate finance and technology organizations. Explore the strategic approach they followed to integrate these organizations, focusing on creation of a next-gen finance platform that delivers high impact, efficiency and business value.

Doug Cook

Chief Technology Officer, Jack in the Box

Sujit Menon

Client Partner, Cognizant

Trilok Verma

Director—Oracle Practice, Cognizant

Accelerate your business with Cognizant’s Oracle cloud industry solutions

Discover Cognizant’s industry-specific solutions that are designed to revolutionize your business operations—powered with insights, efficiency and performance gains. Gain insights into how these solutions can enable digital transformation, modernize your business, reduce costs and elevate customer experience.

Pradip Hati

Senior Director, Oracle Practice, Cognizant

Case study

Talcott sets new course with agile, modern IT infrastructure

Talcott Resolution had 20 months to stand up its new organization—including migration of 100 custom applications and 50 databases—from its former parent’s data center to the cloud, and to rebrand its website. Read how Cognizant helped while prioritizing zero disruptions.

AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Cognizant

Cognizant works with the industrial software vendor to consolidate a disparate finance systems landscape onto Oracle Cloud Applications for 1,600 finance professionals and 28 countries.

Vopak saves 20% back office costs

Vopak envisioned a singular, global way of working across five continents. See how Cognizant provided the expertise in global scalability, business process optimization, technology and organizational change management to make it happen.

35%

automation in efforts delivered by Cognizant’s accelerators.

Our offerings

Cognizant® Franchise Collaboration Hub streamlines critical financial operations to enable a more efficient and transparent relationship between franchisee and franchisor.

Cognizant® Healthcare in a Box helps reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction and ensure regulatory compliance with end-to-end integration of claim management, financial systems, brokers and electronic health record.

Cognizant® Surface Transport Management helps organizations connect and optimize their enterprise end-to-end from a single, cloud-based platform.

Cognizant OCI services can help companies advance cloud adoption journeys, drive innovation, increase operational efficiency and improve value realization.

Cognizant’s Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM services offer future-ready solutions that help businesses meet their HR goals and transform the employee experience.

Meet our leaders

Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Alliances and Partnerships

Roshan Subudhi

SVP, Head of Enterprise Platforms

Sriram Vaithamanithi

SVP, Head of Delivery, Enterprise Platform Services

Suraj Jacob

VP, Head of Oracle Practice

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant and Oracle

