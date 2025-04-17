QSR innovation at scale.

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Defining the future of QSRs at booth #8333

As AI transforms the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, Cognizant is at the forefront of innovation with Google Contact Center AI Platform (CCAI) for real-time voice AI and virtual agents, and OrderServ® for seamless, omnichannel digital ordering, keeping restaurants ahead of the game.

Where you’ll find us

Cognizant QSR solutions

Google CCAI & Orderserv


11:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. ET

Expo Hall, Booth #8333

Featured work

Cognizant and McDonald’s renew strategic partnership to transform global enterprise systems, focus on AI and cloud solutions

Our new, multi-year agreement aims to drive innovation and operational excellence in global finance and human capital management.

What’s on the menu for QSRs: AI, automation and agents

QSRs thrive on speed and consistency—but evolving customer expectations demand more. How can QSRs innovate without sacrificing efficiency? Read our latest blog to find out how.

Infusing technology into every interaction

See how we made it possible for Tata Starbucks customers to order from anywhere, any time and from any device.

OrderServ—powering the experience for Yum Brands

OrderServ—a feature-rich digital ordering platform hosted on AWS—streamlines operations for QSR clients. YUM Brands in Trinidad & Tobago shares how they achieved impressive ITP conversion rates and boosted revenue through larger digital orders.

Explore our offerings and demonstrations

Cognizant OrderServ
Seamlessly connects POS, KDS, payments, loyalty, social media, and enterprise systems—linking orders with kitchen management and business operations for a fully integrated experience.

Google CCAI
Empowers QSRs with voice AI and virtual agents that handle customer orders, inquiries, and feedback in real time.

Meet our leaders


Ready to learn more?

