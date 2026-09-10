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Why Cognizant and Microsoft

Cognizant and Microsoft help life sciences organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale transformation. Together, we combine our deep industry expertise, trusted AI and cloud platform and robust governance to accelerate innovation, modernize operations, improve business outcomes and deliver patient-centric value across the life sciences ecosystem.

AI built for life sciences

Life sciences organizations need more than AI pilots—they require reliable, production-ready AI. Cognizant and Microsoft combine industry expertise, AI innovation, trusted cloud platforms and governance to help organizations scale AI across the value chain, bridging the gap between AI and measurable outcomes

Accelerate scientific research with AI-powered drug discovery, molecule design, clinical trial optimization and intelligent data management. Reduce development timelines, improve decision-making and unlock insights from complex data ecosystems.

Create more resilient and connected operations through predictive maintenance, digital twins, supply forecasting and intelligent manufacturing. Improve productivity, quality, compliance and operational agility across global networks.

Simplify regulatory submissions, medical writing, pharmacovigilance and adverse event management with AI-enabled automation. Enhance compliance, improve accuracy and accelerate response times in highly regulated environments.

Enable personalized engagement through AI-driven insights, intelligent CRM capabilities and advanced analytics. Strengthen healthcare professional interactions, improve patient experiences and enhance commercial effectiveness.

Build trust into every AI initiative with secure cloud infrastructure, responsible AI frameworks and enterprise governance. Ensure compliance, transparency and scalability while maintaining confidence in AI-driven decisions.

Latest thinking

Reimagining the life sciences lifecycle

Discover how agentic AI can transform the pharmaceutical value chain from discovery through commercialization, driving productivity, speed and innovation.

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AI-driven cybersecurity in life sciences manufacturing

Learn how organizations can secure connected manufacturing environments while enabling AI-powered operations at scale.

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A patient-first equation

Explore how life sciences organizations can balance innovation, trust and patient outcomes through responsible AI adoption.

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WHITE PAPER

Global clinical trial teams accelerate eCOA localization with AI

Learn how AI-enabled eCOA localization can reduce timelines, improve consistency, enhance translation quality, and support faster deployment of multilingual clinical trial studies worldwide.

Ready to scale AI with confidence?

Transform innovation, operations and patient outcomes through enterprise AI.

Cognizant.com