Cognizant and Microsoft help life sciences organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale transformation. Together, we combine our deep industry expertise, trusted AI and cloud platform and robust governance to accelerate innovation, modernize operations, improve business outcomes and deliver patient-centric value across the life sciences ecosystem.
Why Cognizant and Microsoft
AI built for life sciences
Life sciences organizations need more than AI pilots—they require reliable, production-ready AI. Cognizant and Microsoft combine industry expertise, AI innovation, trusted cloud platforms and governance to help organizations scale AI across the value chain, bridging the gap between AI and measurable outcomes
Accelerate scientific research with AI-powered drug discovery, molecule design, clinical trial optimization and intelligent data management. Reduce development timelines, improve decision-making and unlock insights from complex data ecosystems.
Create more resilient and connected operations through predictive maintenance, digital twins, supply forecasting and intelligent manufacturing. Improve productivity, quality, compliance and operational agility across global networks.
Simplify regulatory submissions, medical writing, pharmacovigilance and adverse event management with AI-enabled automation. Enhance compliance, improve accuracy and accelerate response times in highly regulated environments.
Enable personalized engagement through AI-driven insights, intelligent CRM capabilities and advanced analytics. Strengthen healthcare professional interactions, improve patient experiences and enhance commercial effectiveness.
Build trust into every AI initiative with secure cloud infrastructure, responsible AI frameworks and enterprise governance. Ensure compliance, transparency and scalability while maintaining confidence in AI-driven decisions.
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Transform innovation, operations and patient outcomes through enterprise AI.