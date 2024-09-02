Insurance Summit recap

Our “creating exponential advantage” theme highlights emerging technologies reshaping insurance. At our Summit, executives and Cognizant leaders exchanged ideas to harness innovations, creating market-leading advantages for your firm.
Sketch-tacular summit insights
Creating exponential advantage
Our “creating exponential advantage” theme highlights emerging technologies reshaping insurance. At our Summit, executives and Cognizant leaders exchanged ideas to harness innovations, creating market-leading advantages for your firm.
The inspired insurer
Insurers are inspired and excited about creating exponential advantages in their business. At the Cognizant Insurance Summit, we brought together industry leaders to champion a cultural shift, signaling the end of a century-long era of “business as usual” where we are at the forefront of this transformative change.
Meet our leaders
Our partners and alliances for insurance technology solutions
With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.