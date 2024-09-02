Skip to main content Skip to footer
Insurance Summit recap

Cognizant invited a variety of clients and partners to explore the challenges facing insures in a series of conversations and experiences. Watch our recap video to get a pulse from our clients, partners, and leadership.

Sketch-tacular summit insights

RECAP

Creating exponential advantage

Our “creating exponential advantage” theme highlights emerging technologies reshaping insurance. At our Summit, executives and Cognizant leaders exchanged ideas to harness innovations, creating market-leading advantages for your firm.

 

RECAP

The inspired insurer

Insurers are inspired and excited about creating exponential advantages in their business. At the Cognizant Insurance Summit, we brought together industry leaders to champion a cultural shift, signaling the end of a century-long era of “business as usual” where we are at the forefront of this transformative change.

Partner with us. Connect with our insurance partnership and alliance leader to build strong collaborations within our expanding network.
RajaMuthiah Nellaiappan | rajamuthiah.nellaiappan@cognizant.com
Insurance Partnership & Alliance Leader

Meet our leaders

Sarat Varanasi

Business Unit Leader, Americas

Sarat Varanasi
Craig Weber

Head of Strategy, Insurance

Craig Weber
Sivakumar Deivacikamani

Market Delivery Unit Leader, Insurance

Sivakumar Deivacikamani
Satish Venkatesan

CTO Insurance, Americas

Satish Venkatesan
Tim Queen

Head of Insurance Consulting

Tim Queen
RajaMuthiah Nellaiappan

Insurance Partnership & Alliance Leader

RajaMuthiah Nellaiappan

4.8/5

rating from over 100 + clients and partners who attended and took our Insurance Summit 2024 survey.

Our partners and alliances for insurance technology solutions

With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.

Salesforce Partner
aws logo
Siemens logo
Highbyte logo
AT&T Business logo

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant

Meet with our experts face-to-face.