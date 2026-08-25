We understand that every insurer's journey toward modernization is unique. Whether you are looking for a full-scale transformation or considering a phased modernization approach, Cognizant has the expertise and industry-leading partnerships to guide you. Our proven methodologies and deep insurance domain knowledge can transform your core systems, taking you from a state of maintenance to innovation.

Building AI that’s built for your business is our business. We help you dismantle old boundaries and unlock your data, empowering you to create intelligent workflows and predictive models—for a resilient and future-ready business.

Reach out to us if you are ready to start your modernization journey.