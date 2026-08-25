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Building the bridge from legacy systems to modernization with AI

"Are legacy platforms, complex architectures and high costs slowing down insurance modernization? Bridge the gap faster with Cognizant, an AI Builder—gaining real-time customer insights and business outcomes you desire."

We understand that every insurer's journey toward modernization is unique. Whether you are looking for a full-scale transformation or considering a phased modernization approach, Cognizant has the expertise and industry-leading partnerships to guide you. Our proven methodologies and deep insurance domain knowledge can transform your core systems, taking you from a state of maintenance to innovation.

Building AI that’s built for your business is our business. We help you dismantle old boundaries and unlock your data, empowering you to create intelligent workflows and predictive models—for a resilient and future-ready business.

Reach out to us if you are ready to start your modernization journey.

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Latest thinking

How multimodal ai agents accelerate life insurance claims automation

Insurers can eliminate manual bottlenecks by deploying multimodal AI agents to unify and analyze complex, unstructured claims data, including text, audio and images.

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Agentic AI in life insurance underwriting

The technology will streamline operations and free human underwriters to handle complex cases. Insurers that act quickly will find competitive advantage.

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Beyond automation: The emerging role for contextual AI in insurance

The insurance industry is moving beyond basic automation to embrace the power of contextual AI. This revolutionizes how insurers understand and interact with their customers, assess risks and process claims.

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Five strategic AI trends set to redefine the insurance industry

AI is redefining insurance operations by modernizing legacy systems, driving coordinated agentic workflows and shifting industry focus toward human-centric customer experiences.

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Gen AI use cases

Real-time risk decisions with agentic AI

Today, traditional methods are no longer sufficient to keep pace with dynamic cyber threats, market volatility and evolving regulations. It's time to adopt proactive and intelligent risk management.

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Smarter legacy transformation for leaders

Adopt a framework that enables a streamlined and confident legacy system transformation journey. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced AI and proven methodologies, we help build a future-ready foundation for your business.

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Redefining endorsement operations

Transform your insurance endorsement operations. Our AI-powered solution automates routine tasks, empowering you to provide personalized, high-value services. It delivers faster and more accurate policy changes, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

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Transform claims journey end-to-end with AI

Enhance subrogation, reduce fraud and boost adjuster productivity to help you recover up to 25% more on eligible claims—using AI video, liability automation and legal intelligence.

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Case studies

Accelerating financial analysis with gen AI-powered autonomous agents

Here’s how to automate earnings analysis, reduce reporting time and deliver real-time insights to leadership with AI-driven agents built for speed, accuracy and scalability.

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How to set market leadership with agile, modern IT infrastructure

Discover how Talcott Resolution migrated 100 apps to the cloud in 10 months with zero disruption. They achieved a 25% cost reduction and gained significant business agility.

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Winning more users and revenue with faster quote-to-buy process

A Middle East insurer boosted daily policies from 10 to over 600 by integrating with digital aggregators—handling nearly one million transactions monthly, with a response time under 1.5 seconds.

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Ready to learn more?

Contact us to know how we as an AI Builder drives insurance transformation.