OFFERING

Modernizing utility data management for global hospitality and real estate

Unlock the power of utility data with our smart offerings. This brochure explores how we transform data into strategic assets, driving sustainability and operational efficiency—and help our clients lead the way to smarter, greener operations.

A lady holding a tablet and interacting with a smart home application

FEATURED WORK AND SOLUTIONS

Reimagine travel and hospitality brands through enterprise-level generative AI

Generative AI is set to inject $4.4 trillion into the global economy by 2040—and Travel & Hospitality brands are uniquely positioned to tap into it. This guide reveals how to turn emerging tech into real revenue, smarter operations, and unforgettable guest experiences.

A mother and daughter looking at a flight taking off from inside an airport

FEATURED WORK AND SOLUTIONS

Travelers lean into AI to enhance their travel and hospitality customer experience

Our AI Inclination Index reveals which consumers are most open to using AI in the travel and hospitality journey, as well as where and how they’ll use it.

A woman holding a tablet welcoming a couple at a hotel

Real results from hospitality innovators

IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts used Cognizant’s proprietary CDIT conversion tools to unlock a 30% faster time-to-market and $5M in cost-savings.

future of retail
Entrada

Entrada partnered with Cognizant to achieve real-time integration with OTA platforms, increasing sales by 116% in the first month of launching.

A person hiking near a lake with mountains in the background
Whitbread

Whitbread engaged Cognizant to support the modernization of its integration discipline, leading to 275+ complex API operations delivered to date.

A woman at a helpdesk explaining something to a couple standing on the other side of the desk

