Explore how Cognizant and Microsoft help health plans unlock greater efficiency, accelerate AI adoption and modernize payer operations through connected, intelligent healthcare solutions.

Health plans are under growing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce administrative complexity and deliver better experiences for members and providers.

Cognizant and Microsoft help healthcare payer organizations alleviate these pressures by harnessing AI, intelligent automation, interoperability and cloud technologies to modernize operations, streamline critical workflows and build a stronger foundation for sustainable business performance.

Our innovative approaches to prior authorization, appeals and grievances, data exchange and enterprise AI adoption help drive smarter decisions and more connected payer operations.