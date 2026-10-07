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Step into the future with AI-powered healthcare payer operations

Explore how Cognizant and Microsoft help health plans unlock greater efficiency, accelerate AI adoption and modernize payer operations through connected, intelligent healthcare solutions.

Health plans are under growing pressure to improve efficiency, reduce administrative complexity and deliver better experiences for members and providers.

Cognizant and Microsoft help healthcare payer organizations alleviate these pressures by harnessing AI, intelligent automation, interoperability and cloud technologies to modernize operations, streamline critical workflows and build a stronger foundation for sustainable business performance.

Our innovative approaches to prior authorization, appeals and grievances, data exchange and enterprise AI adoption help drive smarter decisions and more connected payer operations.

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COGNIZANT AND MICROSOFT INSIGHTS

The new blueprint for AI-driven health plan performance

See how Cognizant and Microsoft help leading health plans turn AI ambition into operational performance through connected data, interoperability and intelligent workflows.

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Latest thinking

How interoperability is reshaping prior authorization workflows

Health plans that adopt AI are pulling ahead of those that haven’t. Learn how Cognizant and Microsoft help payers address this gap and modernize prior authorization with interoperable, AI-powered workflows.

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Reimagining appeals and grievances processes with agentic AI

Find out how Cognizant used Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to automate appeals and grievances triage, cutting case processing from 30 minutes to mere seconds while improving accuracy, consistency and experiences.

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Modernizing health plan infrastructure for greater agility and performance

Discover how Cognizant leveraged Microsoft Azure to modernize health plan infrastructure, improve operational resilience and create a scalable foundation for future innovation.

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Ready to explore intelligent payer operations?

Reimagine payer processes with AI that reduces costs and delivers measurable outcomes.