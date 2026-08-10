Transforming grocery retail with AI-powered innovation

Cognizant will be at Groceryshop 2026. Explore exclusive research, real-world case studies, and interactive working sessions led by the retailers and brands shaping the future of the industry. Meet with the Cognizant team to discover how AI can help transform customer experiences, empower store associates, and drive smarter operations across the retail value chain.

The event takes place September 22-24 in Las Vegas -

we hope to see you there.