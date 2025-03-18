Jump-start your agentic AI journey
Experience personalized golf club fitting powered by Cognizant Neuro® AI. Our expert technicians will analyze your swing and recommend the perfect clubs tailored to your style.
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Expo Hall, Booth 2850
Scaling new horizons: driving growth with customer service innovation
1:30 PM – 2:15 PM
Join us on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay to kick off Google Next in this Eastern Indian-themed venue with stunning top-floor views of the Vegas strip.
7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Foundation Room | Mandalay Bay Tower
Spotlight SPTL106
Oceanside D
Optimizing for a better future: how generative AI is revolutionizing industries and protecting our environment
4:00 PM –.4:45 PM
Goodbye Intranet. Hello AI.
Cloud Talk CT1-11
10:00 AM – 10:20 AM
When one of CoreLogic’s highest revenue business units began to outgrow its on-premises IT infrastructure, it was time to migrate to Google Cloud.
This no-code framework allows rapid prototyping, customization, and scaling of multi-agent systems, demonstrating our commitment to accelerating AI adoption.
Leverage AI and digital transformation to boost sustainability, resiliency and profitability while addressing some of Earth’s most pressing challenges with our cutting-edge digital ocean and blue economy solutions.
Learn how our approach drives insight and speed, bringing generative AI capabilities to the modern contact center.
Platform innovation and generative AI
transform administrative processes and improve business outcomes.
brings together real-time, multimodal interactions across channels to unlock new insights and opportunities for better staff/customer experiences.
EVP, Software and Platform Engineering
SVP, Alliances and Partnerships
Global Practice Head of AI, Data and Analytics
Global Head, Cloud Infra and Security
Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.
