Skip to main content Skip to footer
Golf club fitting experience at Cognizant booth 2850

Experience personalized golf club fitting powered by Cognizant Neuro® AI. Our expert technicians will analyze your swing and recommend the perfect clubs tailored to your style.

Elevate your game
A golf bag

Where you’ll find us

Golf Club Fitting Experience

Powered by Cognizant Neuro AI

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Expo Hall, Booth 2850

Breakout BRK1-118

Scaling new horizons: driving growth with customer service innovation

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM

Reserve a seat
Cognizant Client Reception

Join us on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay to kick off Google Next in this Eastern Indian-themed venue with stunning top-floor views of the Vegas strip.

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Foundation Room | Mandalay Bay Tower

RSVP
CoreLogic’s Cloud Transformation with Cognizant & Google

Spotlight SPTL106

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM

Oceanside D

Reserve a seat
BRK1-133

Optimizing for a better future: how generative AI is revolutionizing industries and protecting our environment

4:00 PM –.4:45 PM

Reserve a seat
BRK2-047

Goodbye Intranet. Hello AI.

4:00 PM –.4:45 PM

Reserve a seat
Transforming Contract Negotiations with Generative AI

Cloud Talk CT1-11

10:00 AM – 10:20 AM

Reserve a seat

Explore offerings and demonstrations

Cognizant Neuro
Cognizant Neuro

Platform innovation and generative AI

Digital lights against a dark blue background
Healthcare LLM solutions
Healthcare LLM solutions

transform administrative processes and improve business outcomes.

A person sitting at a desk in front of a computer screen with his back to the camera.
Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI Platform
Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI Platform

brings together real-time, multimodal interactions across channels to unlock new insights and opportunities for better staff/customer experiences.

A cityscape at sunset

Meet our leaders

Prasad Sankaran

EVP, Software and Platform Engineering

Prasad Sankaran headshot
Sandra Notardonato

SVP, Alliances and Partnerships

Sandra Notardonatoi headshot
Naveen Sharma

Global Practice Head of AI, Data and Analytics

Naveen Sharma headshot
Sriramkumar Kumaresan

Global Head, Cloud Infra and Security

Sriramkumar Kumaresan headshot

Ready to learn more?

Jump-start your agentic AI journey with Cognizant.