Cognizant is a Signature partner at Google Cloud Summit London 2025

Visit booth 37 to jump-start your agentic AI journey

Where you’ll find us

Cloud Talk

Redefining the enterprise with agentic AI

Turn agentic AI into a catalyst for enterprise transformation—driving agility, automation and smarter decision-making at scale.

3:30–3:45 p.m. BST

Cloud Talks Stage

Isabella Lindholt

Global Delivery Director, Cognizant Ocean

Explore offerings and demonstrations

Cognizant Neuro
Cognizant Neuro

Platform innovation and generative AI

Healthcare LLM solutions
Healthcare LLM solutions

These solutions aim to transform healthcare administrative processes and improve business outcomes.

Customer service contact experiences
Customer service contact experiences

Using Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI, the solution brings together real-time, multimodal interactions across channels to unlock new insights and opportunities for better staff/customer experiences.

Meet our team

Manish Garg

Vice President, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security (GGM), Cognizant

Jishnu Chatterji

Head of Data, Analytics & AI UKI

Global Delivery Director, Cognizant Ocean

Aditya Sahdev

Associate Director, Strategic Alliances

Arijit Mukherjee

Associate Director, Google Business Group UKI

Aman Agarwal

Associate Director, Google Business Group UKI

