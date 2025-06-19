Visit booth 37 to jump-start your agentic AI journey
Redefining the enterprise with agentic AI
Turn agentic AI into a catalyst for enterprise transformation—driving agility, automation and smarter decision-making at scale.
3:30–3:45 p.m. BST
Cloud Talks Stage
Global Delivery Director, Cognizant Ocean
Craft a more sustainable future through technology.
This no-code framework allows rapid prototyping, customization, and scaling of multi-agent systems, demonstrating our commitment to accelerating AI adoption.
When one of CoreLogic’s highest revenue business units began to outgrow its on-premises IT infrastructure, it was time to migrate to Google Cloud.
Learn how our approach drives insight and speed, bringing generative AI capabilities to the modern contact center.
Platform innovation and generative AI
These solutions aim to transform healthcare administrative processes and improve business outcomes.
Using Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI, the solution brings together real-time, multimodal interactions across channels to unlock new insights and opportunities for better staff/customer experiences.
Vice President, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security (GGM), Cognizant
Head of Data, Analytics & AI UKI
Associate Director, Strategic Alliances
Associate Director, Google Business Group UKI
Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.
Jump-start your agentic AI journey with Cognizant.