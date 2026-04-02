The insurance landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Your legacy platform is the barrier between you and the agility, data-driven insights and customer-centricity you need to compete.

We understand that every insurer's journey across this frontier is unique. Whether you are looking for a full-scale transformation or a phased modernization, Cognizant has the expertise and industry-leading partnerships to guide you. Our proven methodologies and deep insurance domain knowledge can transform your core systems, taking you from maintenance to innovation.

We help you dismantle the old boundaries, unlock your data and empower you to become a true AI builder—creating intelligent workflows and predictive models for a resilient, future-ready business.

Ready to start your modernization journey? Contact us today to learn how Cognizant can help you build the insurance platform of the future.