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From legacy frontier to AI builder: The insurance modernization blueprint

The insurance landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Your legacy platform is the barrier between you and the agility, data-driven insights and customer-centricity you need to compete. 

We understand that every insurer's journey across this frontier is unique. Whether you are looking for a full-scale transformation or a phased modernization, Cognizant has the expertise and industry-leading partnerships to guide you. Our proven methodologies and deep insurance domain knowledge can transform your core systems, taking you from maintenance to innovation.

We help you dismantle the old boundaries, unlock your data and empower you to become a true AI builder—creating intelligent workflows and predictive models for a resilient, future-ready business. 

Ready to start your modernization journey? Contact us today to learn how Cognizant can help you build the insurance platform of the future.

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Thought leadership

Microsoft and Cognizant: Delivering on the promise of agentic AI adoption in insurance

The path forward requires bold leadership, cross-functional collaboration and continuous learning. Scalable frameworks, such as AI centers of excellence and industry accelerators, unlock the next era of insurance innovation.

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Agentic AI in life insurance underwriting

Emerging technology will streamline operations and free human underwriters to handle complex cases. Insurers that act quickly will have competitive advantage.

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The emerging role of contextual AI in insurance

The insurance industry is on the verge of a significant transformation, moving beyond basic automation to embrace the power of contextual AI. This next wave of artificial intelligence is revolutionizing how insurers understand and interact with their customers, assess risk and process claims.

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DEMO

Building and preserving engagement with custom copilots for insurance

The insurance industry has a 29% chat abandonment rate. Our custom copilot capability for insurance enables accelerated engagement that improves CSAT and reduces abandonment.

Gen AI use cases

Real-time risk decisions with agentic AI

Traditional risk management no longer keeps pace with dynamic cyber threats, market volatility and evolving regulations. It's time to move from reactive measures to proactive, intelligent solutions.

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Smarter transformation for insurance leaders

Our comprehensive framework turns the complex and often risky process of legacy system transformation into a streamlined and confident journey.

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Redefining endorsement operations

Transform operations from complex, manual processes into a streamlined, empathetic and customer-centric experience. Our AI-powered solution automates routine tasks, empowering your team to focus on providing personalized, high-value service.

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Case studies

A smarter path to Microsoft 365 Copilot success

Navigate Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption with an expert-led approach that addresses technical, security and governance challenges, enabling workforce productivity gains, including a demonstrated 30% reduction in repetitive-task time.

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Expert Azure landing zone deployment for a secure and scalable future

Navigate multi-cloud complexity with a resilient, secure infrastructure and VDI foundation. Our Bicep-led, automated approach with repeatable deployments, enables a seamless transition and hands-on knowledge transfer, delivered in 10 weeks.

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Smarter Azure cloud management for performance and cost control

Leverage our cloud service provider expertise to reduce costs and simplify vendors, with proactive 24x7 support, security assessments and strategic optimization that keep your cloud secure, efficient and aligned to growth.

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Making the future of Insurance a reality

Cognizant redefines traditional insurance by transforming customer experience into immersive, AI-driven environments. Our Cognizant- Microsoft insurance accelerators and solutions empower businesses to excel in the new era of insurance, delivering exceptional performance from end-to-end.

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