The challenge

Australian hospitals have more technology now than ever before and yet, for the clinical workforce, the burden of administration has never been higher. IT systems designed to simplify work have become a source of friction, with staff spending up to 50% of every shift navigating a web of systems, logins and forms.

89%

of staff lose time chasing information they can't find in an IT system

68%

had to delay patient care by 10+ minutes due to an IT or equipment issue

40%

cite IT system and workflow issues as their top source of frustration

"Every minute wasted navigating IT issues is time that could be spent on care. Fragmented IT systems erode clinical capacity, slow patient flow and drive-up operating costs."

What you will find in this white paper: