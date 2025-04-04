A Platinum Sponsor of Duck Creek Formation '25, Cognizant can help you deploy Duck Creek On-Demand to move your systems to the cloud, so you can achieve and sustain a competitive advantage.
Count on Cognizant to ensure that your legacy-to-digital systems migration aligns your objectives with business strategies.
A self-hosted migration to the Duck Creek platform is complex. It requires deep technical expertise, knowledge of Duck Creek On-Demand and proven Azure capabilities
Let us help replace your legacy systems end to end. With our digital-ready, outcome-focused solutions model, we’ll accelerate your Duck Creek Suite implementation by applying template-based approaches across personal, commercial and specialty lines. Our development tools and service accelerators can improve productivity by up to 30%.
Cognizant is proud to be named the Formation ’24 Hatch-A-Thon innovation champion. Our cutting-edge NextGen Claims Assistant solution, designed and powered by gen AI, empowers loss adjusters to generate contextual responses with valuable insights, accelerating decision-making and expediting claim settlements.
Cognizant teamed with FCCI to define business products, evaluate platforms, implement Duck Creek's suite of products, and manage change processes. With Cognizant as the transformation partner, this strategic initiative helped streamline operations and underwriting processes through automation.