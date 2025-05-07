Our strategic partnership with Oracle
As an award-winning Global Modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Member, Cognizant delivers the broad Oracle services and industry knowledge that you need to drive change. Our multi-dimensional global alliance gives you the foundation you need to expertly guide your organization, now and in the future.
Vendor consolidation for a manufacturing client reduces operational costs by 45%
Our capabilities aligned directly with your priorities
We apply the right technology solutions at scale embedded with automation, generative AI, data and analytics to help you maintain the market leadership and focus on customer satisfaction.
Empower execution
- Industry 4.0 is ushering in a new era of greater agility, visibility and control across information (OT/IT) systems. Real-time information from previously siloed systems and data help run operations more efficiently, predict failures and provide a safer work environment.
- Connected Factories- a modular service offering which helps visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-gen products.
- Cognizant OnePlant™- Pivot your silo-based manufacturing operations to a more integrated framework that can manage new requirements for mass customization.
Enhance experiences
- We help our clients transition from traditional equipment selling to a service delivery-based business model enabled by digital technologies to ensure end customer engagement, satisfaction and retention.
- We also have a plug and play offering that provides manufacturers with field services capabilities using Cognizant intellectual property.
Elevate digital
- Digital Supply Chain systems: Our solutions leverage digital technologies across sensory enablement, IoT adoption, wireless connectivity, cloud-based infrastructure and analytics.
- Agile engineering: Our Design Thinking framework helps you envision innovation possibilities and uncover breakthrough opportunities.
- Collaborative product engineering: Our partner ecosystem brings together the best-of-breed technologies to cover the entire digital value chain.
- Cognizant’s Factory of the Future framework: Using core manufacturing and enterprise systems as the foundation, we use analytics to make manufacturing more intelligent, responsive and efficient—so your businesses stays competitive.
Engineer sustainability
- Sustainable supply chains and Net zero pathways- rethink asset utilization and shrink your environmental footprint
- Sustainability advisory services and solutions
- Strong ecosystem of partners.
- Roadmap to turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones- Deep green framework
Industry experience matters
We understand your key concerns and deliver tailored solutions to address them.