Skip to main content Skip to footer
Analytics. Automation. Artificial intelligence. Smart factories. Integrated systems. With our digital manufacturing solutions, manufacturers can make business decisions based on real-time contextual data. It’s the biggest opportunity of the age, and we can help you make the transition.

Our strategic partnership with Oracle

As an award-winning Global Modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Member, Cognizant delivers the broad Oracle services and industry knowledge that you need to drive change. Our multi-dimensional global alliance gives you the foundation you need to expertly guide your organization, now and in the future.

Explore our partnership
CUSTOMER SPOTLIGHT

Vendor consolidation for a manufacturing client reduces operational costs by 45%

The Challenge

The client relied on over +187 vendors with limited automation and Generative AI capabilities leading to higher operational costs, lower efficiency, higher delays and a reduced focus on innovation.

Cognizant’s solution

Cognizant led the transformation, adopting an outcome-based ADM framework, leveraging right-shoring measures, workflow automation and process standardization to implement a Generative AI assisted integrated operating model and governance.

The results

Reduced costs by 45%. Increased business agility. Improved accountability, transparency and response time. Created new digital business capabilities to drive innovation and growth.

Our capabilities aligned directly with your priorities

We apply the right technology solutions at scale embedded with automation, generative AI, data and analytics to help you maintain the market leadership and focus on customer satisfaction.

  • Empower execution
    • Industry 4.0 is ushering in a new era of greater agility, visibility and control across information (OT/IT) systems. Real-time information from previously siloed systems and data help run operations more efficiently, predict failures and provide a safer work environment.
    • Connected Factories- a modular service offering which helps visualize continuous insights to cut costs, improve productivity and design next-gen products.
      View PDF
    • Cognizant OnePlant™- Pivot your silo-based manufacturing operations to a more integrated framework that can manage new requirements for mass customization.
      View PDF
  • Enhance experiences
    • We help our clients transition from traditional equipment selling to a service delivery-based business model enabled by digital technologies to ensure end customer engagement, satisfaction and retention.
    • We also have a plug and play offering that provides manufacturers with field services capabilities using Cognizant intellectual property.


    Know more

  • Elevate digital
    • Digital Supply Chain systems: Our solutions leverage digital technologies across sensory enablement, IoT adoption, wireless connectivity, cloud-based infrastructure and analytics.
    • Agile engineering: Our Design Thinking framework helps you envision innovation possibilities and uncover breakthrough opportunities.
    • Collaborative product engineering: Our partner ecosystem brings together the best-of-breed technologies to cover the entire digital value chain.
    • Cognizant’s Factory of the Future framework: Using core manufacturing and enterprise systems as the foundation, we use analytics to make manufacturing more intelligent, responsive and efficient—so your businesses stays competitive.
  • Engineer sustainability
    • Sustainable supply chains and Net zero pathways- rethink asset utilization and shrink your environmental footprint
    • Sustainability advisory services and solutions
    • Strong ecosystem of partners.
    • Roadmap to turn sustainability commitments into achievable milestones- Deep green framework
       

    Know more

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Industry experience matters

We understand your key concerns and deliver tailored solutions to address them.

Cognizant and Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Survey
Cognizant and Manufacturing Institute Marginal Dollar Survey

Learn how manufacturing leaders would invest a marginal dollar with their company

Two people observing item work environment
Driving sustainable—and profitable—manufacturing with AI
Driving sustainable—and profitable—manufacturing with AI

Using AI, manufacturers can identify operational changes that result in quantifiable improvements to both sustainability and the top and bottom lines.

Three men-working atop of a wind turbine
Smart manufacturing at scale
Smart manufacturing at scale

Build intelligence into production systems to provide real-time visibility and self-optimization.

Robo machine working in Industry

Ready to learn more?

Let Cognizant help you drive human insight at superhuman speed.

Cognizant.com