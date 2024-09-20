Cognizant is proud to be a Darling Ingredients partner and we’re looking forward to helping you achieve your long-term goals. From sustainability and digital transformation to customer experience and risk management, our experts can guide you through your toughest challenges and biggest initiatives.
At Cognizant, we leverage scalable IT and OT technology solutions, incorporating automation, generative AI, and data analytics, to enhance production resilience, optimize processes, control costs and waste, predict failures, reduce downtime and extend the lifespan of your systems.
“I think our partnership [with Cognizant] has tremendous impact on our business… the [OrderServ] project has been one of the most successful projects me and my team has executed over the last 3 years.”
We can support your efforts to develop and implement technology solutions that enhance sustainable practices (such as tracking and optimizing waste-to-energy processes or creating digital platforms for circular economy initiatives). Then, we can provide data analytics services to help optimize your supply chain, reduce waste, and improve resource efficiency.
In an ever-changing regulatory compliance and risk management environment, Cognizant can help Darling Ingredients define and build solutions that adhere to environmental, health, and safety regulations.