Define and launch campaigns that will support your sales, marketing and brand awareness goals with a comprehensive performance marketing strategy

As the marketing landscape becomes more complex, performance marketing—a data-driven, results-oriented marketing approach that focuses on measurable return—has emerged as a powerful opportunity for modern CMOs to create agile, impactful marketing strategies that resonate with consumers and deliver results. In this whitepaper, we explore the value and benefits of performance marketing for consumer brands. We also spotlight some of the leading platforms and solutions that can help brands accelerate their performance marketing journey and generate the full value of their investment.

  • Navigating the landscape

    Learn how a performance marketing strategy can help companies overcome traditional landscape challenges, like personalized content and seamless experiences, as well as embrace trends like direct-to-consumer (DTC).

  • Measuring impact

    Discover how a performance marketing strategy helps brands prioritize and measure key metrics, including CLV, net promoter score (NPS), and consumer engagement.

  • Performance marketing success stories

    Learn how Cognizant has enabled top CPG companies to execute high-impact performance marketing campaigns, enabling them to improve conversion, increase order volume, and unlock cost savings.

