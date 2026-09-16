Unleash the combined power of Microsoft’s enterprise-grade cloud and Cognizant’s deep domain expertise to scale smart, compliant and frictionless financial solutions.

Moving from legacy systems to agile, AI-driven operations is the ultimate competitive hurdle. The Cognizant-Microsoft alliance is purpose-built to help you make this shift seamlessly. Leveraging the robust foundation of Microsoft Azure and advanced Copilot frameworks, we design and deliver next-generation solutions across the cards and payments lifecycle, intelligent commercial and retail lending platforms and community-centered credit union architectures.

By combining Cognizant's deep context engineering with Microsoft’s trusted cloud security, we help you transition from simple automation to deep, cognitive capabilities. Whether you are aiming to accelerate transaction processing, eliminate credit assessment bottlenecks, integrate digital-first wallets or modernize member portals, our codeveloped reference architectures ensure rapid time-to-market. Together, we manage risk, ensure rigorous compliance and deliver measurable business outcomes that power continuous growth.