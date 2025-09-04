Skip to main content Skip to footer

What you can expect

This board brings together a select group of CXOs and senior technology executives from leading organizations to engage in strategic dialogue, shape the future of IT services, and collaborate with peers navigating similar challenges.

Exchange Ideas & Challenges

Collaborate with a trusted network of CIO/CTO peers in a confidential, curated environment.

Gain First-Look Access

Preview market insights, emerging technology trends, and benchmarking data.

Influence Strategic Direction

Provide input on Cognizant strategic direction and innovation agenda.

Enhance Visibility & Impact

Contribute as a thought leader helping shape the future of enterprise technology delivery.

"Our clients fuel our innovation. Your trust drives us, your goals shape us, and your success defines us. We remain committed to delivering outcomes that help you lead in an evolving marketplace."

Nageswar Cherukupalli
SVP & BU Head, Financial Services, Banking & Capital Markets and Insurance, Cognizant

Nageswar Cherukupalli

LATEST THINKING

Engineering AI for impact

We’ve engineered an enterprise-grade last mile for AI implementation with platforms, services and IP that enhance the quality of AI outputs, enable orchestration and optimize costs. So, your business can turn AI’s raw power into market-leading capabilities—faster and better.

WEBPAGE

LATEST THINKING

New minds, new markets

Consumers who embrace AI could drive up to 55% of spending by 2030. Businesses can stay ahead of the adoption curve by understanding the new AI-powered customer and the wants, needs and expectations that will shape tomorrow’s markets.

Want to learn more? 

Contact us to learn more about the board's structure, your expectations, and any questions you may have.

